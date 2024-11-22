Star-studded lineup named in the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Pro Am

22 Nov 2024 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Australian Open | Women's Australian Open | Men's Australian Open |

Some of Australia’s finest talent will put their golf skills to the ultimate test in the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Pro Am this Wednesday, November 27.

With groups split between Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs, some of the nation’s biggest sporting names are set to feature including Australian cricketer, Glenn Maxwell, Melbourne Storm player Ryan Papenhuyzen, Tennis veteran Dylan Alcott and AFL stars Darcy Parish, Jeremy Howe, Jack Crisp and Rory Lobb.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Masterchef Australia Contestant Michael Weldon, Great Britain Gold Medalist Swimmer Duncan Scott, Five-time Olympian and Gold Medalist Natalie Cook, Actor Michael Pena and former All Blacks Captain Richie McCaw will also feature on course.

Entrance to the Pro Am is $10 for adults and kids under 17 go free, with tickets available via

Kingston Heath offers free public parking at Kingston Heath Reserve (entry via Centre Dandenong Rd at Grange Rd).

With parking at Victoria limited to car park holders or accessibility, attendees are encouraged to use public transport or rideshare options.

To plan your visit to the golf, more information can be found

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on NINE Network and Fox Sports and Kayo.

Tickets to the 2024 ISPS Australian Open are available via