Getting there: Your Guide to a Smooth Arrival at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open

GETTING TO THE VENUE: Locations & Entry Points

This year, the event is held at two iconic courses on Melbourne’s Sandbelt: Kingston Heath and The Victoria golf clubs.

Each has specific entry points for general admission and hospitality ticket holders, so be sure to check your venue and entrance:

Kingston Heath Golf Club (Main Host Tuesday–Sunday) – Located at Kingston Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192

Entry points: Gate 1 on Kingston Rd or Gate 2 on Farm Rd for all spectators with a general admission or hospitality ticket.

The Victoria Golf Club (Seconday Host Wednesday – Friday) – Situated on Park Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192

Entry point: Gate 1 on Park Road for all spectators with a general admission ticket.

Planning your journey to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in advance is key to a seamless experience!

Whether you're there to catch a specific golfer, or simply soak up the vibrant atmosphere, knowing your entry point and travel options will ensure a smooth arrival and maximize your time enjoying the event.

Please note: Tickets for Tuesday (Practice), Wednesday (Practice + PRO AM), Thursday and Friday provide access to both Kingston Heath & Victoria Golf Clubs. On Saturday and Sunday, the event will be at Kingston Heath only!

PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPTIONS: Convenient & Eco-Friendly

Opting for public transport? Great choice! Melbourne’s public transit network offers several ways to get you to each course comfortably.

Getting to Kingston Heath by Public Transport:

Bus Routes:

Route 631 (Southland / Waverley Gardens via Clayton Station) drops you right by Gate 1 on Kingston Rd.

Route 903 (Mordialloc / Altona) stops at Kingston Rd / Warrigal Rd, just a 1.1 km walk to Gate 1.

Route 828 (Hampton / Berwick Station) stops at Grange Rd / Centre Dandenong Rd, a short 700m walk to Gate 2.

Train Lines:

Frankston Line – Disembark at Southland Station and take Bus 631.

Pakenham Line – Get off at Clayton Station and connect to Bus 631.

Sandringham Line – Disembark at Hampton Station and take Bus 828.

Getting to Victoria by Public Transport:

Bus Routes:

Route 822 (Chadstone / Sandringham via Southland) drops off at the Victoria Golf Club / Park Rd stop, right by Gate 1.

Route 828 (Hampton / Berwick Station) drops off at Cheltenham Station, about an 800m walk to Gate 1.

Train Lines:

Frankston Line – Get off at Cheltenham Station, with an 800m walk to Gate 1.

Sandringham Line – Disembark at Sandringham Station and transfer to Bus 822.

For more details and real-time updates, visit the PTV website.

TOURNAMENT SHUTTLE BUS: Free & Frequent Service

For ultimate convenience, the tournament offers a free shuttle bus service operating from Southland Station, connecting Kingston Heath and Victoria.

This shuttle service is accessible for wheelchairs and prams, with low-floor buses & ramps available for easy boarding.

:

Wednesday : Every 30 minutes from 9am - 4pm.

Thursday to Sunday :

8am - 10am: Every 15 minutes

10am - 4pm: Every 20 minutes

4pm - 5:30pm: Every 15 minutes (service extended until 6:30pm on Saturday & Sunday)

Shuttle Stop Locations:

Southland Station: Bay Rd, opposite the train station and near Sir William Fry Reserve.

Kingston Heath GC: Kingston Rd, approximately 200m from Gate 1.

Victoria GC: Park Rd, outside Gate 1.

CAR PARKING: Best Spots for Drivers

Kingston Heath offers public parking at Kingston Heath Reserve (entry via Centre Dandenong Rd at Grange Rd).

The parking is free, but spaces fill up quickly, so it’s best to arrive early if you’re planning to drive – we anticipate carparks to be full by midday!

Meanwhile, parking near Victoria is limited to car park pass holders or accessibility parking, thus attendees are encouraged to use public transport or rideshare options.

ACCESSIBILITY PARKING: For Fans Who Need It

For those requiring accessibility parking, limited spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Car Park A (Kingston Heath) and Car Park C (Victoria GC).

A valid Accessible Parking Permit must be displayed, and vehicles will undergo security screening at entry.

RIDE SHARE: Ride Share & Drop-Off Zones for Easy Access

If you’re using a ride-share service, there is a convenient drop-off and pick-up zone right outside Gate 1 at both venues, keeping things easy and efficient for drop-offs.

FINAL TIPS: For a Smooth Arrival

With a range of transport options and amenities at your disposal, getting to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is as easy as possible.

Whether you're traveling solo, with family, or with a group of friends, planning ahead will ensure a seamless experience from start to finish!