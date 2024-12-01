Getting there | #AusOpenGolf

Golf Australia Logo NEW White text_logo

Nov 28 - Dec 1, 2024 | Kingston Heath & The Victoria GC

Kingston Heath Golf Club Kingston Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192 Course access is via Gate 1 on Kingston Rd or Gate 2 on Farm Rd for all spectators with a general admission or hospitality ticket.

The Victoria Golf Club Park Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192 Course access is via Gate 1 on the corner of King St & Vernon Ave for all spectators with a general admission or hospitality ticket.

Kingston Heath Golf Club

  • Public Transport - By Bus

    • Bus Route 631 (Southland / Waverley Gardens via Clayton Station) - Disembark at Kingston Road stop (at Gate 1)

    • Bus Route 903 (Mordialloc / Altona) - Disembark at Kingston Road / Warrigal Road stop (1.1km walk to Gate 1)

    • Bus Route 828 (Hampton / Berwick Station) - Disembark at Grange Road / Centre Dandenong Road stop (700m walk to Gate 2)

The Victoria Golf Club

  • Public Transport - By Bus

    • Bus Route 822 (Chadstone / Sandringham via Southland) - Disembark at Victoria Golf Club / Park Road stop (at Gate 1)

    • Bus Route 828 (Hampton / Berwick Station) - Disembark at Cheltenham Station stop (800m walk to Gate 1)

