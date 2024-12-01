Getting there | #AusOpenGolf
Venue Street Address
Kingston Heath Golf Club Kingston Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192 Course access is via Gate 1 on Kingston Rd or Gate 2 on Farm Rd for all spectators with a general admission or hospitality ticket.
The Victoria Golf Club Park Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192 Course access is via Gate 1 on the corner of King St & Vernon Ave for all spectators with a general admission or hospitality ticket.
Kingston Heath Golf Club
Public Transport - By Bus
Bus Route 631 (Southland / Waverley Gardens via Clayton Station) - Disembark at Kingston Road stop (at Gate 1)
Bus Route 903 (Mordialloc / Altona) - Disembark at Kingston Road / Warrigal Road stop (1.1km walk to Gate 1)
Bus Route 828 (Hampton / Berwick Station) - Disembark at Grange Road / Centre Dandenong Road stop (700m walk to Gate 2)
The Victoria Golf Club
Public Transport - By Bus
Bus Route 822 (Chadstone / Sandringham via Southland) - Disembark at Victoria Golf Club / Park Road stop (at Gate 1)
Bus Route 828 (Hampton / Berwick Station) - Disembark at Cheltenham Station stop (800m walk to Gate 1)
Kingston Heath Golf Club
Public Transport - By Train
Frankston Line – disembark at Southland Station and transfer to Bus (Route 631)
Pakenham Line – disembark at Clayton Station and transfer to Bus (Route 631)
Sandringham Line – disembark at Hampton Station and transfer to Bus (Route 828)
The Victoria Golf Club
Public Transport – By Train
Frankston Line – disembark at Cheltenham Station and Walk (800m to Gate 1)
Sandringham Line – disembark at Sandringham Station and transfer to Bus (Route 822)
Public car parking at Kingston Heath GC will be available at Kingston Heath Reserve - access via Centre Dandenong Rd (at Grange Rd).
Parking will be free of charge on a first come basis but is expected to fill before midday each day.
Patrons are encouraged to use public transport to access The Victoria GC as public parking is limited in the area.
Accessibility Car Parking
A limited number of car parks are available at Car Park A (Kingston Heath) and Car Park C (The Victoria GC) on a first-come-first-served basis.
A valid and current Accessible Parking Permit must be displayed to access.
Vehicles will be subject to security screening at the Car Park entrance.
Drop-off and pick-up zone located at Kingston Rd outside Gate 1.
A free shuttle bus service for will operate between Southland Station, Kingston Heath GC and The Victoria GC from Wednesday (27 November) to Friday (29 November), with a direct service between Southland Station and Kingston Heath GC on Saturday (30 November) & Sunday (1 December).
NB: Shuttle Buses are low floor buses and can accommodate wheelchairs and prams. Ramps are available for entry if required.
This is a free service for all ticketed patrons and will operate as per the below timetable:
Wednesday
Every 30 mins from 9am - 4pm
Thursday-Sunday
Every 15 mins from 8am - 10am
Every 20 mins from 10am - 4pm
Every 15 mins from 4pm - 5:30pm* (*6:30pm finish on Saturday & Sunday)
Pick up and drop off locations are as follows:
Southland Station
Bay Rd opposite Southland Train Station outside of Sir William Fry Reserve
Kingston Heath GC
Kingston Rd approx. 200m walk from Gate 1
The Victoria GC
Park Rd outside Gate 1