Cam Davis heading home to challenge for second Australian major

Australia’s latest PGA Tour winner, Cam Davis, has set his sights on another big Australian victory after locking in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and BMW Australian PGA Championship to his end-of-year schedule.

A previous Australian Open champion, Davis made it win number two on the world’s toughest tour when he claimed the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in June.

The 29-year-old from Sydney, currently ranked No.41 in the world, will be among the leading contenders in both Australian majors which are co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

The ISPS HANDA Open will be played at Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs in Melbourne on November 28-December 1 following the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 21-24.

“This year has been a good one so far, winning on the PGA TOUR is always a big thrill,” Davis said.

“I’d love to win a second Australian Open, or first Australian PGA. That would be a great way to finish 2024.

“Playing in Australia to wrap up my schedule each year is such a fun way to close things out. In addition to catching up with my family, the crowds at these two events are also so good to me and I hope they come out in force again this year.”

Davis’s Open win at The Australian in 2017 – his first victory as a professional - provided one of the most memorable finishes of the past decade and provided the impetus for the former Australian Amateur champion to reach the PGA Tour two years later.

His record also includes the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic and a debut Presidents Cup appearance for the International team in 2022.

“I’ve had some success on the Melbourne Sandbelt before, so going to Kingston Heath and Victoria is something I am really excited about,” Davis said.

“I know that style of golf will suit my game. It’s always a pleasure playing some of the world’s best courses.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland: “Cam is one of Australia’s best golfers and he’s had another great year on the US PGA Tour. Cam’s a bit of a quiet achiever but, as his ranking suggests, he just keeps getting better.

“He’s immensely respected across the game and I’m sure everyone shares our excitement about him coming to Melbourne to try and win the Stonehaven Cup for a second time.”

