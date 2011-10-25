Apia Volunteers Hub | Australian Open
A significant event such as the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is not possible without the tireless effort, passion and commitment from a large team of dedicated volunteers, and for that we are most grateful. We are thrilled to welcome Apia as Golf Australia’s official volunteer partner for the event. 2022 will see the inclusion of a volunteer hub, kindly provided by Apia. This hub will allow volunteers to enjoy the volunteer experience in their own dedicated area.
All volunteers will be provided with accreditation for entry on all tournament days, uniform (Australian Open polo, jacket & hat), food & drink each day and a car park pass.
For enquiries or to submit your interest (including previous experience), please email AOvolunteers@golf.org.au.
Local Golfing Legends
Introducing the Apia Local Legends – the Golf Series. Apia has scoured the country to find and celebrate some Local Legends with great stories to tell, passion for the game of golf and their club. Golf is one of the most popular sports in Australia and is a great way to stay active and social in retirement. There are many ways to get involved in the sport, through membership at your local golf club, joining Golf Australia’s Get into Golf program, volunteering at or attending one Golf Australia’s events through the year or just catching up with friends at the driving range for a hit.