Apia Volunteers Hub | Australian Open

A significant event such as the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is not possible without the tireless effort, passion and commitment from a large team of dedicated volunteers, and for that we are most grateful. We are thrilled to welcome as Golf Australia’s official volunteer partner for the event. 2022 will see the inclusion of a volunteer hub, kindly provided by Apia. This hub will allow volunteers to enjoy the volunteer experience in their own dedicated area.

All volunteers will be provided with accreditation for entry on all tournament days, uniform (Australian Open polo, jacket & hat), food & drink each day and a car park pass.

For enquiries or to submit your interest (including previous experience), please email .