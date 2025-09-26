Young stars shine at Gary Player Classic

26 Sep 2025 | Amateur golf |

Tony Cho (The Brisbane Golf Club) and Wes Hinton (Keperra Country Golf Club) were commanding winners in the 15 and under and 18-20 years divisions respectively while Chase Oberle built towards the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship next month in Dubai with a three-stroke win in the 16-17 years division.

Winner of the Keperra Bowl and the Queensland Junior Amateur earlier this year, Oberle led from start to finish but endured some nervous moments in Friday’s final round.

Leading Harrison Gomez (RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club) by six strokes, Oberle was 3-over through his first six holes to give Gomez a glimpse of the top of the leaderboard.

As Gomez stayed steady with a closing round of 1-under 71, Oberle steadied, playing his final 12 holes in 1-under to finish the week at 5-under par and three strokes clear.

It made it back-to-back wins for Oberle, a feat achieved by just a few including 2015 US PGA champion Jason Day exactly 20 years ago.

“Played pretty good the first day, but yeah, it was pretty average for the rest of the week,” was Oberle’s frank assessment.

“Ball-striking wasn't really there. Short game was pretty good and then found ball-striking on the last round, just couldn't get the scoring down pat.

“You’ve just got to stick at it. Don't give up. Just focus on your triggers, on-and-off triggers. That really helps.

“Just stick to your routines and hope it gets it done.”

It was a much more comfortable run home for both Hinton and Cho.

A Cameron Smith Scholarship recipient last year and the Queensland Amateur champion in August, Hinton led by nine strokes at the halfway mark of the tournament, closing out a seven-stroke win from reigning champion Taj Egea with an even-par 72.

“I played all right. The course was definitely challenging,” said Hinton.

“Some tricky pins, some firm greens, tough conditions, but I felt like I hung in there all right and came out on top, which is nice.

“I'm just looking to get better day by day. Take it a day at a time and to get a few wins is nice.”

Victorious at the Northern Rivers Junior Masters earlier this year and a member of the triumphant Division 1 Pennant team for The Brisbane Golf Club, Cho was tied with Pacific’s Hennessy De Guzman through 36 holes.

He separated himself with a brilliant 4-under 68 in Round 3, making just one bogey in the final two rounds for a 10-stroke win.

“After the first day, after a bad round of 3-over, I remember going to the range and hitting three buckets of balls,” said Cho.

“I'm happy that the practice worked out throughout the week.

“Hopefully I get more wins throughout the year or maybe next year.”