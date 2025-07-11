Xing and Chung's final day heroics at Vic Junior Amateur

11 Jul 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Feiyu Xing and Bo Chung have produced final rounds to remember on Cobram-Barooga's West Course to capture Victorian Junior Amateur titles today.

Xing, who plays out of Peninsula-Kingswood Country Golf Club, carded the round of the week on - a 7-under 65 - to capture the girls’ title by one shot over Southern Golf Club's Seabil Leong.

With rounds of 75-73-77 at both Cobram-Barooga and Tocumwal golf clubs earlier in the week, Xing finished even-par for the championship to secure the biggest win of her amateur career to date.

"I really love Cobram-Barooga. I always play Cobram really well," said Xing.

While no stranger to going low, having previously carded an 11-under round, the 14-year-old Xing admitted even she thought she was too far back to threaten the leaders in the final round, starting six shots from top spot.

"In the morning, I didn't think I'd be getting the trophy. I didn't even think I'd be joining the presentation," she said.

"My thinking and my mental game got me through today though.

"I just kept thinking, 'never give up'."

While not quite replicating the fireworks from Xing, Chung's steely 3-under 69 on the final day to win the boys’ title proved just as gutsy.

Having made the turn at even-par for the day, the 16-year-old Concord Golf Club member had to make something happen fast if he wanted to catch the players ahead of him.

An eagle at the 11th and a birdie at the 15th, surrounded by six pars coming in, secured the New South Wales junior squad member a 1-under total and a one-shot victory over Kooyonga Golf Club's Malachy Marshall.

"I wasn't really expecting much to be honest, I just came here with a friend to enjoy myself," said Chung.

"I kind of just did my thing this week. It really helped that my playing partners were really friendly."

