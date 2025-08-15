X-Golf Geelong named state's best in Australian Achiever Awards

15 Aug 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

X-Golf Geelong has been crowned Victoria’s best in hospitality customer service excellence at the 2025 Australian Achiever Awards.

This award is based on detailed customer feedback and an independent assessment process, recognising X-Golf Geelong as a leader in Victoria’s hospitality scene.

Longterm X-Golfer and Geelong local 24-year-old Tommi Wesley says X-Golf Geelong has allowed him to grow his love for the sport in an encouraging environment.

“Having somewhere safe and fun to hang out and do my thing with no judgement is something you don’t find everywhere,” he said.

“The team knows the game and they make you feel welcome. They’re the best staff for a sports entertainment venue I’ve experienced, so it’s great to see them acknowledged for their effort.”

X-Golf Geelong co-owner Cody Craven says his team's passion for hospitality and genuine connection with locals is the trademark of the venue.

“We’re not just running a venue - we’re building friendships, celebrating achievements and creating a space where everyone feels part of a tightknit golfing community.

“Winning this award is a huge honour for our whole team and it shows how every smile, every chat and every moment of care counts,” Cody said.

Since 1998, the Australian Achiever Awards have set the standard for service excellence across industries nationwide.

As the venue looks ahead, the team remains focused on keeping that community spirit alive, ensuring every visit is memorable, welcoming and fun for all.

Located in one of Victoria’s fastest-growing regions, X-Golf Geelong offers immersive golf simulators, a vibrant social atmosphere and a commitment to excellent service, attracting a wide range of visitors, from seasoned golfers to first-timers, families, social groups and corporate clients.

To learn more about X-Golf Geelong, visit .