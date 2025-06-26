Bags packed for our World Long Drive Championships qualifiers

26 Jun 2025 | Long drive | Participation |

Australasia will be officially represented by four players at the World Long Drive Championships in Colorado in the United States from September 24-28.

Chris Charlton (NZ), George Wardell (NZ), Jordan Bovalina (Vic) and Greer Galloway (NSW) secured their tickets following the Australian Long Drive season which concluded at Carbrook Golf Club earlier this month.

Wardell and Bovalina earned their tickets by finishing as winner and runner-up respectively at the Tour Final following their top four placings in the Order of Merit.

Charlton secured his place with his victory in the first event of the season, played at Royal Queensland Golf Club in conjunction with the BMW Australian PGA Championship in November, while Galloway will be attending based on her victory at the inaugural women’s event at Carbrook Golf Club.

Golf Australia has completed its second season of Long Drive which showcased alternate formats to change the perception of the game.

E vents were played at Royal Queensland, Cobram-Barooga and Carbrook golf clubs, including the inaugural women’s event.

For further information visit

Our Australasia qualifiers

Jordan Bovalina

Years playing golf: 21 years, since the age of two

Years doing long drive: Three years

What you love about long drive: Winning

Longest drive hit: 392m

Long drive achievements: Making it through the first round of the World Long Drive Finals in both attempts and winning the 2024 Australian Long Drive Tour Championship.

What are you looking forward to about this year’s World Long Drive: After missing out on making it to the third round at last year’s World Championships on the last ball of the day, I am looking to go at least one step further this year.

Chris Charlton

Years playing golf: 20 years

Years doing long drive: Two years

What you love about long drive: The challenge - it's not all about speed. To hit the ball the furthest you need to control launch angles, spin rates, landing zones in the grid. However the challenge of getting faster is fun!

Longest drive hit: 381m

Long drive achievements: Winner 2023 and 2024 Australian Long Drive – Royal Queensland, Winner 2024 Australian Long Drive – Rosebud

What are you looking forward to about this year’s World Long Drive: I am most looking forward to throwing it up with the big guns. I am looking forward to testing myself on the biggest stage and showing them how Kiwis can compete!

Greer Galloway

Years playing golf: 29 years (on and off)

Years doing long drive: Just started official long drive events

What you love about long drive: Hitting a Long Drive is a great satisfaction hit of endorphins and to chase the next big hit.

Long drive achievements: Various long drive competitions within club events

What are you looking forward to about this year’s World Long Drive: To have an opportunity to attend a world competition as an entrant is beyond my wildest dreams. The whole experience of attending a world-class event will be thrilling and something I shall cherish looking back.

George Wardell

Years playing golf: 17 years

Years doing long drive: Five years

What you love about long drive: the continual pursuit of improvement. The same addictive element as golf, just a lot faster.

Longest drive hit: 373m

Long drive achievements: Two-time NZ Long Drive champion and 2025 Australian Tour Championship winner

What are you looking forward to about this year’s World Long Drive: Excited to represent Oceania with Chris and Jordan on the world's biggest stage in Long Drive. I believe the NZ and Aus boys can compete over there and I'm excited to work together so we can put our best foot forward.