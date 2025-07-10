Wood secures medal at US Adaptive Open

10 Jul 2025 | All Abilities | Tournaments |

He may not have been able to catch runaway winner Kipp Popert – who made history by securing his third title in a row – on the final day, but Queenslander Lachlan Wood will be coming home with a medal around his neck for his efforts at the US Adaptive Open held at Woodmont Country Club.

After three rounds in the sixties (68-69-67), Wood's 12-under-par total was good enough for a share of second alongside Korea's Simon Lee, however both players still trailed Popert by an astonishing 12-shots as the final putts dropped.

Popert, a former winner of the Australian All Abilities Championship, becomes the just the fourth male player in history to win the same USGA championship three times in a row.

“When I had surgery this year and my foot wasn’t getting better, I wasn't looking forward to the thought of not being able to try. To come here and play the way I did, I’m really pleased,” Popert said.

Wood during his final round. Photo: USGA.

Wood, who paid tribute to the host venue and its members after his final round 67, was a clear winner in the Men's Lower Limb Impairment category, taking the section by a nine shot margin over Chad Pfeifer from the United States.

One of the local members helping the Aussie to secure more silverware.

“I got paired up with a three-time club champion, local member, Andy, who jumped on the bag and was an absolute weapon,” Wood said.

“Definitely helped the way I played this week.”

Ireland's Brendan Lawlor rounded out the top four in the men’s overall, the pointy end of the leaderboard full of regular Australian All Abilities Championship players and former champions.

The United States' Kim Moore held off Bailey Bish in the women's championship, winning by three shots at 16-over.