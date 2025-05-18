Wood second, win for Pollard at G4D Open

18 May 2025 | All Abilities |

A brave front-nine charge would prove to be not quite enough as Queensland’s Lachlan Wood took runner-up honours at the G4D Open in England.

Woburn Golf Club was bathed in sunshine for the final round as a quartet of Aussies eyed winning possibilities, Wood and Steven Alderson starting day three of the A Class men’s gross event in a tie for sixth.

Trailing Irishman Brendan Lawlor by six strokes, Wood made four birdies on the front nine to emerge as Lawlor’s strongest challenger.

A bogey at the par-3 13th and then double-bogey at the par-5 15th would effectively end Wood’s hopes, his 1-under 71 the best of the final round to finish four back as Lawlor won for a second time.

“I sort of put myself back a long way yesterday,” said Wood, who shot 78 in Round 2. “I couldn’t get anything going. I battled all day.

“I put myself back in the pack and I knew I had to do something special today.

“The front 12 holes were probably flawless and I think I could have made another four birdies

on top of the four I made.

“I had a good plan all week, came here early and did some work.

“Second place is great and I’m sure everyone is going to be happy for me back home but deep down inside I’m beyond crushed to not win this.”

After a difficult start, Alderson finished in a flurry, four birdies in his final five holes enough to snare outright sixth with a round of 2-over 74 and second in the Intellectual 2 class.

In his first start back since major knee surgery, Cameron Pollard finished 16th in the gross men’s event as he successfully defended his Intellectual 1 sport class.

Leading by six through two rounds, New South Welshman Nick Taylor was run down by Richard Kluwen from the Netherlands in the Sitting 2 class, Kluwen making par to Taylor’s bogey on the final hole for a one-stroke win.