Women in Golf Foundation Program launches in Australia

27 Mar 2025 | Women and girls | Industry News

The R&A and The PGA Australia Institute are pleased to announce the launch of the Women in Golf Foundation Program, in Australia.

The Women in Golf Leadership Foundation Program forms a significant part of The R&A’s and Australian Golf’s ongoing commitment to the Women in Golf Charter.

This program provides women across the golf industry with opportunities to enhance their leadership capability confidence and connect with a growing alumnae globally.

Over 300 women having graduated from around the world and over 75% of them gaining promotion after graduation.

What is the program:

An exciting program specifically designed for women looking to develop a foundation level of leadership capability and confidence, where you will:

Develop a growth mindset for learning and be challenged to translate your learnings into action.

Discover what kind of leader you want to be and begin to develop a vision for the impact you want to have.

Raise your levels of self-awareness by exploring your emotional intelligence capability and your preferred ways of operating.

Develop your personal resilience so that you bounce back quickly from knock backs.

Learn to communicate more effectively by ensuring your key messages land with impact.

Build long lasting relationships and a valued network with your fellow participants.

Who should apply:

Women from organisations that are signatories of The R&A Women in Golf Charter and who have active commitments in play.

Women in supervisory or first time management roles.

Women who have responsibility for the delivery of projects/ initiatives and/or operational elements of their organisation.

Women who have/had previous volunteering experience in a leadership capacity and who have a desire to become part of the golf industry.

Women who have the potential to be promoted or appointed to a first-time leadership role within the next six months.

Star contributors with at least two years of work experience who have been identified as outstanding prospects for leadership roles in the future.

Active volunteers who have at least two years left of tenure.

How to apply:

Step 1 by 2 April

E-mail [email protected] with: An up-to-date CV (please include your email). A letter of support from your nominating organisation, and signed by your line manager. A personal statement covering:



(i) Why you want to participate in this program.

(ii) What you hope to achieve from a personal development perspective from attending the program.

(iii) The continued contribution and impact you would like to make to The R&A Women in Golf Charter aims and objectives.

Step 2 by 11 April

Those who are successful will be invited to attend the program.

Confirmation of attendance will be announced once the agreement has been signed.

Feedback will be provided if requested for those who are not successful.