White, Xing crowned Victorian Junior Open champions

26 Sep 2025 | Amateur golf |

Rosebud Country Club’s Izaac White and Feiyu Xing (Peninsula-Kingswood Country Golf Club) have both overturned 54-hole deficits to claim the boys and girls Victorian Junior Open respectively at Curlewis Golf Club.

White began the final round trailing Commonwealth Golf Club’s Rupert Toomey by two strokes while Xing was four shots adrift of Vivianne Kan (Huntingdale Golf Club) when she teed off in Round 4.

A superb start where he had three birdies in the space of four holes early on the front nine gave White the momentum to hunt down Toomey, who suffered a setback with a double-bogey at the par-5 third.

Out in 3-under, White played the back nine in 1-over but his 2-under 69 and 4-under total saw him finish four strokes clear of Toomey (75) with Hugo Wortley (71) of Royal Melbourne Golf Club outright third.

Fighting back from a double-bogey late in his third round, White hopes to take the confidence from his final round performance into events in the near future.

“It gives me a lot of confidence for a lot of the events coming up, for Jack Newton next week and then the bigger events leading towards the end of the year,” said White.

“I started off pretty well on the front nine and then got a bit unlucky on the back with a couple of lip-outs and then just played safe towards the end.

“Just made some good solid pars and that was obviously enough to get a job done.”

Like White, Xing started the final round superbly.

The Victorian Junior Amateur champion in July was 4-under through 11 holes and bogey-free but had to fight off Kan until the very end.

Six-under at the start of play, Kan dropped a shot on two but more than made up for it with a string of three consecutive birdies to extend her lead to five.

That margin had been reduced to three by the time the pair made the turn. Xing made back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 to apply the pressure, drawing level with a further birdie at the par-4 13th.

Unfortunately for Kan, bogeys at 15 and 18 would prove to be the difference at day’s end, Xing closing with four straight pars to win by two strokes.

“Really excited and happy,” said Xing.

“That one at Murray River (Victorian Junior Amateur) I didn’t think I could win. This one, I think I’ll be at least top three.

“I didn’t do that well on my first day, but I think I save it back after so actually happy for myself.”