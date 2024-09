Golf Course ID: 21815, 18 hole

The Waratah Golf Club is a 100 year old course, p ositioned in the suburb of Argenton next to the scenic Cockle Creek on the north-western shores of Lake Macquarie, 30 minutes drive from the centre of Newcastle City and less than 90 minutes drive north from Sydney.

A scenic and challenging 18 hole course near Lake Macquarie open to Members and Visitors 7 days a week.