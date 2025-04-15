WA edges ahead at Australian Junior Interstate

15 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

Western Australia and Victoria are headed for a final day showdown after another absorbing day of matches at the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

Six of the eight matches between WA and South Australia on Tuesday afternoon went to at least the 16th hole, WA taking top spot on the points tally after day two with a hard-fought 6-2 win.

Coming on the back of a commanding 7.5-0.5 win over the ACT in the Round 3 matches on Tuesday morning, WA enters Wednesday with a narrow advantage.

With a total of three points from four matches, WA leads Victoria and Queensland by just half a point, three-time defending champions New South Wales still holding out hope of a four-peat with two points.

WA will be favoured to defeat Tasmania in Round 5 on Wednesday morning but with a bye in Round 6, will have to wait to decide their fate in a final round match-up with Victoria on Thursday.

Victoria has a bye in Round 5 and then meets Tasmania in Round 6 while NSW and Queensland can both add two points to their totals across two matches on Wednesday.

A winner of both of her matches on Tuesday and in her third Interstate Series, 16-year-old Bella Leniartek is excited at the prospect of her WA team being in contention until the very end.

“I think it’s all going to come down to the very last games. Yeah, it will definitely be very close,” said Bella, who plays out of Royal Perth Golf Club.

“It’s very exciting because my last two Interstates, we’ve always been somewhat close, but this is definitely the closest I’ve personally been in a team where we’re in contention to win.

“I’m really excited.”

And while the WA girls’ contingent of Bella, Katie Seol, Kortni Houston, Halia Edwards and Aprileen Sirait have won 13 of their 16 matches to date, Bella said that the boys were definitely doing their part.

“The boys are also really strong,” Bella added.

“They’re all very, very good players themselves, so I feel like we’re all doing well as an entire team.”

Leaders by half a point after day one, Queensland accounted for Tasmania 7.5-0.5 on Tuesday morning and then enjoyed a bye in the afternoon.

They will play the ACT and South Australia on Wednesday before meeting NSW in what shapes as another blockbuster final match on Thursday morning.

The reigning NSW Junior champion and playing out of Royal Queensland Golf Club, Jedd Brady has won both of his matches to date and knows every individual match is crucial over the final two days.

“We all know that at the end of the week, because every team’s good here, you just have to play well in each of your matches,” said Jedd.

“We’re not even focusing on each match but just the next shot in front of us.

“Keep hitting good shots and you know that if you hit enough good shots, you’re going to win and then that’s going to correlate to good standing for the team at the end of the week.”

Day 2 Leaderboard 1 Western Australia 3 2 Victoria 2.5 3 Queensland 2.5 4 New South Wales 2 5 South Australia 1 6 Tasmania 1 7 ACT 0

Wednesday draw Round 5 WA v Tas Qld v ACT SA v NSW

Round 6 SA v Qld Vic v Tas NSW v ACT