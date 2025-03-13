Virginia’s weekend warriors

13 Mar 2025 | Women and girls | Clubs and Facilities |

Three years ago, the women's golf clinics at Virginia consisted of two to three participants, however, if you visit the Brisbane club on a Saturday morning now, you'll witness up to 40 women out on course taking part.

As the women's clinics began to grow, it became evident that many of the women were eager and ready to get out on course.

Tracey Duggan was one of the early attendees at the club, and is proud to have seen it grow into the popular program it is today.

"Friends would say to me, 'I'm ready to play, but I don't have anyone to play with', and I'd say, 'Well, come and play with us!'," she said.

"It grew from two to four to six to now we have 40 spaces of a Saturday morning just for our Women in Golf group."

Duggan says the club has been a driving force in supporting the growth of the women's program, personified in the actions of General Manager Tony Bourke.

"Tony would always come out every time we had the clinics," Duggan said. "He'd always be interested, 'How did your girls go? Did you enjoy it?'

“It's just such a friendly club.

"Then one day Tony said, 'Look, I'm thinking of offering you girls just a Women in Golf membership'.

"It's for just the Heritage course, which is kind of like our second course if you like, and then he said it would be $250, we were sold."

Duggan admits Virginia is blessed with an extra 9-holes to allow for this unique membership offering, but the popularity speaks for itself.

When women are ready to graduate from the initial clinics, Corey Jeucken (pictured below) one of the PGA Professionals at Virginia, will let Duggan know and she will slot them into the Saturday groups.

The women have made a strong impression at Virginia, who are actively and constantly looking to improve in the women and girls space, including building towards becoming a signatory to The

"We quite often get comments from some of the older members, not just the women, but the men as well, saying that we brought a fresh new vibe into the club," Duggan said.

"Initially we just started out as some friends having fun, but now we've got such a strong pathway plan."

To find out more about Virginia Golf Club,