VicOpen women: Kimura steps up to lead

08 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

For the third straight day at the Vic Open we have a Japanese leader in the women’s tournament, but this time it is Madoka Kimura who sleeps on the lead.

The 26-year-old Kimura shot an outstanding third-round 68, the best round of the day, to overtake her compatriot Shina Kanazawa at the top at 13th Beach.

They are one-two entering Sunday’s final round but there are plenty of challengers including New South Wales star Kelsey Bennett and Melbourne-based Korean Jenny Shin.

Strong winds are forecast for the final round which could make the finish a lottery.

Kimura, 26 and from just outside Tokyo, is at 9-under and leads by two shots from Kanazawa at 7-under, after the latter suffered for some mistakes on the back nine and slumped to a 74.

Mollymook’s Bennett is at 6-under and well placed, just three back, while Jenny Shin is at 5-under. All of the players struggled to make headway in difficult, windy conditions on the Bellarine Peninsula.

Kimura played superb golf for a player who does not have a Japan LPGA card and who in five years as a professional has not won a tournament.

Six birdies including a chip-in at the third were balanced by two bogeys, with another highlight being the bombed drive on the par-4 15th which sailed downwind and found its way to the shadow of the flagstick.

Kanazawa, a JLPGA star who travelled to Victoria under the guidance of former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin, was rock solid early and at one point led by three shots. But a double bogey with four putts from the fringe at the par-5 11th hole saw her replaced at the top.

Bennett, 24, will join the Japanese pair in the final group after she chipped up close at the par-5 18th hole and made the putt for birdie. Her 73, 1-over par, was not disastrous in any sense given the winds whipping up to 30kmh.

“I hung in well today,” she said. “I lost it a bit in the middle of the round so it was nice to have a birdie at the last.

“I tried to keep telling myself ‘everyone’s in the same boat, just hit good shots’, I got a couple of clubs wrong with the wind. It was just a bit messy today, so hopefully I can tidy it up a bit.”

Bennett has won tournaments before – The Athena on the WPGA Tour, a NSW Open qualifier and a three-round tournament (reduced to two rounds because of weather) in France last year.

But she had no hesitation in saying that the Vic Open would top them all.

“It would be pretty special, especially in these conditions,” she said. “I haven’t won a four-round tournament before, so that would be a PB for me. That would be really cool.”

With Jiyai Shin at 2-over and now out of contention, the other big-name player who is hovering is Jenny Shin, the world No. 58.

She made three consecutive birdies on the front nine and moved up within one, but ultimately gave back some ground.

Victoria amateur Molly McLean rattled around in 1-under 71 and jumped a few places on the leaderboard up to tied-fifth.

Tomorrow’s final round will be televised live on Fox Sports and Kayo.