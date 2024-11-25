Vic Open returns to 13th Beach

25 Nov 2024 | Professional golf | Vic Open |

The iconic and groundbreaking Vic Open is continuing at 13th Beach for the 12th consecutive year in February, 2025.

Golf Australia announced today that it is partnering again with the Victorian Government and the City of Greater Geelong to stage the tournament on the Bellarine Peninsula, enhancing Victoria’s position as a world-class golf destination.

The tournament is set to be played from February 6-9 and is part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour Australasia.

The event will see women and men take on 13th Beach’s Beach and Creek courses, competing for equal shares of a total $400,000 in prizemoney across both fields.

Recent winners include the Lee siblings, Minjee and Min Woo, both Australian Olympians, current world no.5 Hannah Green and major winner Jiyai Shin, with Victoria’s Brett Coletta and Malaysia’s Ashley Lau claiming victory in 2024.

The format has drawn some of the world’s top players to Victoria over the years, with 30 per cent of the field in previous events comprised of overseas players.

Its dual gender format, the first of its kind where women and men play in separate tournaments at the same time and place, has won plaudits worldwide with the format being replicated throughout the global golf industry.

The 2025 event, supported through Visit Victoria and the Regional Event Fund, will include the Vic Inclusive Championship, promoting access and engagement for golfers with disabilities.

Golf is a major driver of the state’s tourism sector and contributes about $900 million annually to the local economy while supporting nearly 7000 jobs.

“The return of the Vic Open to 13th Beach highlights our state's ability to deliver world-class sporting events that build lasting legacies for local communities,” Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said.

“Events like the Vic Open not only provide thrilling experiences for fans but also drive tourism and support jobs across the Bellarine Peninsula and beyond.”

Added CEO of Golf Australia James Sutherland: “We're thrilled to see the Vic Open continue its tradition of gender equity and inclusion, hosted at 13th Beach.

“The tournament adds to an incredible Summer of Golf for our athletes, which includes the upcoming ISPS Handa Australian Open from 28 November to 1 December 2024 at Kingston Heath and The Victoria golf clubs.”

City of Greater Geelong Chief Executive Ali Wastie said: “The Vic Open has been a trailblazing event since its move to 13th Beach Golf Course and the City of Greater Geelong is proud to be a partner of a tournament that places such a strong emphasis on equality.

“I would encourage those who are attending the Vic Open to also take the time to explore the rest of what our wonderful region has to offer, including our world-class beaches, wineries and golf courses.”