VicOpen live blog: Moving day at 13th Beach

08 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

Wood dominates Vic Inclusive

Queensland professional Lachlan Wood, the world No. 4, shot an impressive 5-under 67 to lead after the first round of the Victorian Inclusive Championships on the Creek course.

Wood is seven shots ahead with a round to play, and has his eyes on making the pro tour in Australia.

Leaders are away

The last two groups are on the course at 13th Beach in the 2025 Vic Open.

Men's leader Josh Geary has completed the first hole and women's leader Shina Kanazawa is on the fairway.

Television coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo also has started and will continue until 7pm.

Sinnott bolts around in 65

Victorian Todd Sinnott vaulted up the leaderboard with a 7-under 65 on the Beach course this morning and may well be in contention for the Vic Open.

Past winner Simon Hawkes is another making headway in the men's tournament, 6-under through 13 holes.

Overnight leader Josh Geary tees off in just more than an hour.

Round three underway

We're back at 13th Beach for round three and it's overcast and cool with winds of around 20-30kmh.

The forecast for today is for a shower or two in the afternoon, but the wind is predicted to pick up to 35kmh which will make life interesting for the players.

Among those to make up ground today are in the men's Todd Sinnott (7-under through 15) while in the women's, a few players are at 1-under for the day.

The final women's group is last off at 2.10pm on the Beach course: leader Shina Kanazawa of Japan, Kelsey Bennett and Elmay Viking.

The men's leaders are Josh Geary (NZ), amateur Declan O'Donovan and Lachlan Barker and they go at 2pm.

Coverage is live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 2pm.