VicOpen live blog: Day four at 13th Beach

09 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

Geary finishes the job

New Zealand's Josh Geary battled to a 78 in the very testing conditions today but still won the Vic Open men's title by four shots at 13-under-par.

WA's Connor McKinney carded a 70 earlier in the day - the equal best on Sunday - and has rocketed to the runner-up position.

We have a women's champion

Victorian Su Oh has come from seven shots back on the final day to claim her first Vic Open. She started the day tied for 10th and shot a fine 74 in the strong winds to finish at even-par. Congrats Su!

The Japanese duo of Kanazawa (+1) and Kimura (+2) filled out the top three. They had final rounds of 80 and 83.

Su Oh leads

Melburnian Su Oh now has the outright lead in the women's Vic Open.

As she keeps warm on the range, both Japanese players bogeyed the par-3 17th to leave the Aussie in front at even-par.

It will all come down to the par-5 18th now. If either Madoka Kimura or Shina Kanazawa can birdie, there will be a sudden-death playoff.

Oh, 28, is a previous winner of the WPGA Championship and the Australian Ladies Masters.

Kiwi Josh Geary has seen his lead trimmed to four in the men's tournament after a couple of bogeys, but he has just two holes to play. Connor McKinney has the clubhouse lead at 9-under.

Aussie gets closer

Josh Geary is cruising in the men's as he goes down the 15th with a six-shot lead, but the women's is very much alive.

Another bogey for leader Shina Kanazawa, after finding the fairway trap at the 15th, means she is just a shot ahead of compatriot Madoka Kimura (who birdied 15) and Aussie Su Oh who is in the clubhouse.

It is remarkable that we are on the verge of completing the final round in 50kmh-70kmh winds. Fox on-course commentator and professional Ryan Lynch has said on air that it's te windiest day he's experience on a golf course.

Kanazawa falters

Women's leader Shina Kanazawa gives a shot back after hitting it long and left at the par-4 14th hole and she drops to 2-under with four holes to play.

Aussie Su Oh has the clubhouse lead at even-par after her 74 today, and she doubtless has been told: 'Don't go anywhere!'

Oh so close

Victorian Su Oh tapped in for par at the 18th to post even-par overall and she must be a chance of a dramatic win at the Vic Open.

Oh is three from the lead but Shina Kanazawa from Japan at -3 still has six holes to negotiate.

Geary in charge

Kiwi Josh Geary is now seven ahead with seven to play in the men's event as Declan O'Donovan finds some trouble to start the back nine.

Lead change

Shina Kanazawa has seized age in women's three-shot lead in the women's in the time it took for her and Madoka Kimura to play the par-4 10th.

Kimura, who was leading by a shot, lost two balls and had a quadruple bogey while Kanazawa made par.

There are still at least five women who could win with Australia's Su Oh (-1 through 14 holes) right in the mix if she can post a number.

Problems for Geary

As the wind continues to provide plenty of problems, our men's leader has just triple-bogeyed the eighth hole after needing to take a penalty drop. He's back to -17, three ahead of Declan O"Donovan

Score update

Men's: -20 Geary (through 6); -15 O'Donovan; -13 Bautista.

Women's: -7 Kimura (through 6); -6 Kanazawa; -5 Bennett.

Geary on fire

Josh Geary from New Zealand is dominating the men's tournament.

A 30-foot bomb for birdie at the par-4 sixth puts him at 20-under, five ahead of his nearest challenger.

Geary has not won on the Australasian Tour since 2013.

Meanwhile the conditions continue to play havoc, with Jenny Shin dropping out of contention in the women's tournament with a short putt that missed on the eighth hole lifted up by the wind and carried four or five metres past the hole.

Birdie drought

As an indication of how difficult it is to play at 13th Beach today in these winds, there is only one player in the women's field who is under par in the final round. That is Ashley Lau, last year's winner, at 1-under through eight holes. Su Oh got to 2-under but then hit a poor drive at the par-4 eighth and her double bogey 6 there put her back above par.

All of the players are finding it tough. Queenslander Kade McBride, who led the tournament after round one, is 8-over through five holes today having taken an 8 on the par-4 first hole.

Amateur moves up

NSW amateur Declan O'Donovan is challenging on the final day, having started par-par-birdie. His nice tee shot at the par-3 third hole and a confident putt from three metres puts him at 15-under, just three back from leader Josh Geary and tied for second with Austin Bautista, who also birdied the third.

O'Donovan has won the past two NSW Amateur titles. He is trying to become the first player since Brad Lamb in 2000 to win the men's Vic Open as an amateur.

Drama already

The 54-hole women's leader Madoka Kimura of Japan has had a dramatic start to the final round, taking double-bogey 6 at the first hole to lose the lead, then regaining the mantle with a birdie at the second.

Men's leader Josh Geary also bogeyed the first hole of his final round but he has a four-shot buffer at this point.

High winds for day four

Strong winds are buffeting the Beach course at 13th Beach for the final round of the Vic Open.

The breezes are around 40kmh and gusting higher which will make it a day of survival for the players.

The leaders - New Zealander Josh Geary and Japan's Madoka Kimura - have begun their final rounds.

Victorian Su Oh has picked up two shots in her first four holes to move into contention although she is five shots back from Kimura.

In the men's tournament, WA's Connor McKinney (3-under through 10) has been a mover and is tied-sixth overall.

Today's final round is live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.