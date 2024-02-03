VicOpen: Karrie's wisdom spurs on Shin

03 Feb 2024 | Vic Open |

By the luck of the draw, young Sydney rookie Claire Shin had an experience some young golfers could only dream of - two rounds of golf with the great Karrie Webb. Shin admits her nerves were high before the first round began on Thursday at 13th Beach Golf Links, but the 19-year-old played steady golf in the presence of the seven-time major champion, shooting 72-76 to Webb’s 75-75. "She never gives up on her shots, she always comes back," Shin said of Webb's resolve. "She made two birdies on the last two holes yesterday when she needed to." Taking that attitude into the weekend, Shin played her best round of the week today, a 4-under 68, also spurred on by an incredible finish to her second round. "Let's just make an eagle," was the advice Shin's caddie, coach John Serhan, had after her 3-wood missed the 18th green left. And make an eagle she did, chipping in to create one final memory to cap off her two days playing with one of Australia's best golfers of all time. Webb herself had her best round of the week on day three, firing a 5-under 67 and reminding everyone to never count her out.