VicOpen blog 2025: We're away at 13th Beach

06 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

Five tied at the top It's a close race in the women's Vic Open as the morning field hits their second nine in round one. Robyn Choi, Jazy Roberts, Kay Bannan, Amelia Harris and Claire Shin all at -4.

McBride on the move

There's now an outright leader in the men's event with Queensland's Kade McBride -8 after 12 holes on the Creek course.

Players going low

Scoring is low in light breezes at 13th Beach on the opening day of the Vic Open.

Six men are tied for the lead at 4-under - Queenslanders Anthony Quayle, Kade McBride and James Mee along with Victorians Andrew Martin, Sid Nadimpalli and Nathan Page.

In the women's, amateur Jazy Roberts leads at 2-under. Her fellow-Victorian Amelia Harris had a share of the lead early but tumbled with a double bogey 7 on the par-5 fifth hole on the Beach course.

Home advantage

If anyone knows their way around 13th Beach it's Andrew Martin, who is a member of the club. The Victorian has made a red hot start with three straight birdies on the front nine of the Creek course to be joint-leader of the men's tournament at -3 with fellow-Victorian Nathan Page and Andrew Campbell (NSW).

In the women's tournament, former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin is out on the Creek course in her first round but the leaders are two amateurs from Yarra Yarra Golf Club, Jazy Roberts and Amelia Harris at 2-under.

Both Roberts and Harris are part of the Golf Australia High Performance programs.

Page turner

Nathan Page of Victoria has taken the early lead in the men's tournament with birdies at his first two holes on the Creek course.

Meanwhile the first groups of women are just hitting the course in good scoring conditions. Winds are being measured at just 6 kilometres an hour at 13th Beach this morning, which is as close as it gets to perfect at this seaside location.

Page, 21, is virtually restarting his professional golf career after injury problems. He was a plus-maker at The National when he was just 13 years old.

--

Welcome to 13th Beach Golf Links for the 2025 Vic Open and we can report that it's a cool, overcast morning with sunny skies forecast for later today. The wind is also minimal this morning, potentially giving the players with early tee times an advantage.

Today's forecast high at Barwon Heads is 29 degrees.

First tee-offs on both the Beach and Creek courses are at 7.45am.

Among the stars out early today are Anthony Quayle (8.07, Beach), defending men's champion Brett Coletta (8.07, Creek), while defending women's champion Ashley Lau and former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin are off the 10th tee of the Creek course at 9.02am.

This is the 12th iteration of the Vic Open to be played at the beautiful seaside links here at 13th Beach.