VicOpen live blog: Day two underway at 13th Beach

07 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

Another birdie

Bang - it's another birdie for Josh Geary who is -7 through 10, leads by five and is officially on 59 watch.

Geary catches fire on Creek course

What an unbelievable front nine by Josh Geary of New Zealand on the Creek course today.

Going out in 30, 6-under par, he has jumped to a four shot lead in the men's tournament.

Incredibly, he closed with 30 on the front nine of the Beach course on Thursday as well, so in 18 holes of golf, he has shot 60.

Today he made four consecutive birdies from the sixth to the ninth holes on the Creek.

Geary on top

New Zealand's Josh Geary has seized the outright lead in the men's tournament at the Vic Open as round two continues.

Geary made four birdies in his first six holes today to jump from 8-under to 12-under, two ahead of Queenslander Kade McBride, who is not due to tee off until later today.

The 40-year-old Kiwi's only win on the Australasian tour came at the WA Open in 2013, but he has been a dominant player on the Charles Tour in NZ over the past two years.

All Abilities stars to step up

A reminder that the Victorian Inclusive Championships will be held on the Creek course over the weekend, with a field that includes the likes of Steven 'Spud' Alderson.

Geary vaults up

Josh Geary from New Zealand has joined the lead in the men's section of the Vic Open.

Geary picked up two shots in his opening five holes today on the Creek course at 13th Beach to join Kade McBride at 10-under overall.

McBride is not due to tee off until this afternoon.

Shae Wools-Cobb, Lachlan Barker and Darcy Brereton are all 2-under today and 8-under overall, just two shots from the lead.

The women's lead has not changed with Japan's Shina Kanazawa still two shots ahead with an afternoon tee time today.

On the move

Kiwi Josh Geary and WA's Ryan Peake are the early movers in round two at the Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links.

Geary has picked up one shot to par early in his second round on the Beach course and at 9-under par, he is just a shot from the men's lead held by Kade McBride of Queensland.

Peake is at 8-under having picked up two early shots on the Beach course in relatively benign conditions.

The wind is forecast to pick up later today at 13th Beach meaning that McBride and women's leader Shina Kanazawa may well get the most difficult conditions.

Round two begins

Welcome back to 13th Beach where round two of the Vic Open has just begun under overcast skies.

The majority of the first-round leaders are out on course this afternoon although women's and men's second place-holders Josh Geary (NZ) and Kimura Modoka (Japan) both have early tee times today.

The leaders Kade McBride and Shina Kanazawa are both out this afternoon, McBride at 12.59 on the Beach course, and Kanazawa at 1.54 also on the Beach.

The weather forecast is excellent with a top of 24 degrees forecast and a little more wind than Thursday, with breezes of between 15-30 kmh predicted.

Although the Beach course at 13th Beach traditionally plays a fraction harder at the Vic Open, the numbers were quite close on Thursday. The men averaged 70.12 shots for the Beach and 69.80 for the Creek. The women traversed the Beach course in 74.29 compared with 73.98 for the Creek.

There will be a cut after today's play with the top 50 players (and ties) in both the men's and women's Opens progressing to weekend play at the Beach course.