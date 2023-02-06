Robbins' course record leads Monday qualifying

06 Feb 2023 | Vic Open |

Victorian amateur Charlie Robbins set a course record with a nine-under round of 62 at Ranfurlie Golf Club to secure his place in the field for this week's Vic Open via Monday qualifying.

Robbins was among 11 male and six female amateurs and professionals to play their way into a Thursday tee time at 13th Beach as Curlewis also played host to men's qualifying.

The 25-year-old from Portsea Golf Club on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula made national headlines in 2019 when he won the television series Australian Ninja Warrior and at the time he said the show gave him the confidence to believe he can win on the golf course.

Today it was his lack of expectation that paid off however as Robbins battled food poisoning overnight before shooting his personal best round.

"I wasn't in very good shape. Playing well wasn't really a thought. I was like 'I hope I don't throw up today'," Robbins said with a laugh.

"I was like 'I probably could have a 100 today' but I just hit the shots and it worked out pretty well.

"There was one long putt I made but most of my round was based on hitting wedges close and making the most of the par 5s.

"The Vic Open will be the first time I've competed in a pro event so it'll be pretty awesome. My future ambitions are to be playing at that level so it's pretty cool to prove to myself that I can qualify and I'm excited to see how I hold up against all those guys."

Robbins made seven birdies and ended his day with an eagle at the par 5 last to finish two shots clear of fellow Victorian Abel Eduard.

Eduard, a member of Kew and Kingston Heath golf clubs in Melbourne, was also bogey free and his 64 highlighted that he is a player in form since he defeated Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe in the NSW Amateur final last month to claim his first major amateur title.

West Australian amateur Amie Phobubpa was the top female with a two-under round of 69 at Ranfurlie, while at Curlewis amateur Ben Henkel topped the leaderboard with a four-under round of 67.

Men's qualifiers - Ranfurlie:

Charlie Robbins (a) - 62

Abel Eduard (a) - 64

Benjamin Staven (a) - 65

Samuel Slater (a) - 66

Cooper Geddes - 66

Adam Stojanovic (a) - 66

Women's qualifiers - Ranfurlie:

Amie Phobubpa (a) - 69

Matilda Miels (a) - 70

Godiva Kim (a) - 70

Seryeong Cho (a) - 70

Danika Coyne (a) - 70

Imogen Jones (a) - 70

Men's qualifiers - Curlewis