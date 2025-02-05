100 career wins? Why not, says Jiyai

05 Feb 2025 | Vic Open | Tournaments |

It’s not at the forefront of her mind – or even occupying much space at the back.

But if it’s suggested to Jiyai Shin that 100 career wins would be an awesome achievement to shoot for, you are met with her trademark smile as she simply states: “To be honest, if my body stays healthy, why not 100 wins?”

The 36-year-old Korean is back in Australia for her now regular visit to start the golf year and will be the strong favourite to win the women’s Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula.

Shin has won the Vic Open before – a runaway five-shot success in 2023 – before coming up agonisingly short of becoming the first player to go back-to-back when she lost by a shot to Malaysia’s Ashley Lau 12 months ago.

But she didn’t go winless in Australia in 2024, returning later in the year to capture the ISPS HANDA Australian Open for the second time – professional win No.65 of her career.

With five titles all up on her visits to Australia, no international golfer has enjoyed more success Down Under since Jack Nicklaus won his sixth Australian Open in 1978.

“It was so close, but I feel refreshed now and I look forward to going for another win,” Shin said of her near-miss at last year’s Vic Open.

“I had a solid week (at the Australian Open) and a great win.

“It was a great finish to the season and I had a lot to celebrate at the end of the year.”

Although this week is her first tournament appearance since her victory at Kingston Heath, Shin hasn’t been idle over the summer.

She’s been on the other side of Port Phillip Bay at Moonah Links working hard on her fitness and strength to get ready for a new year, where she hopes to win the Japan LPGA Tour Order of Merit for the first time.

The largely US-based LPGA Tour is now in her rearview mirror as she prefers to stay closer to home and the lifestyle playing largely in Japan and the majors allows.

“I enjoyed the US Tour, but there is so much travelling and a very tight schedule and I just like my balance,” the former world No.1 said.

“They have very good facilities and good tournaments for all the golfers.

“All golfers dream to play over there, but I feel (it can be) too much golf.

“I’m thinking more of my life balance.”

Like most at 13th Beach, Shin has been surprised by the relatively calm conditions early in the week but knows the wind will certainly return at some point during the tournament starting on Thursday.

And that’s where she is in her element.

The harder it is the better she plays so Shin doesn’t mind the 15th hole of the Beach Course being lengthened this year.

“I like the challenge, so when they try to make them harder, I love it,” she said.

In the first two rounds this week, Shin will play alongside Ashley Lau and new Australian Amateur champion Rachel Lee.