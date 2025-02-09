Vic Inclusive: Wood's triumphal march

09 Feb 2025 | All Abilities |

Hervey Bay professional Lachlan Wood has added a second Victorian Inclusive Championship to his bulging resume with an outstanding performance in strong winds at 13th Beach.

Leading by seven shots through 18 holes, Wood plotted his way around the Creek course in even-par 72 in round two to clinch victory by 13 shots.

The 33-year-old who grew up in Victoria knew that in the conditions any score around par would be enough, and by the time he putted from the fringe of the tough 18th up close to the flag and made four to close, he had achieved his aim with scores of 67-72.

Local star Noah Schammer shot 75-77 to finish second while Steven ‘Spud’ Alderson fell away after a good opening 74 to shoot 88 today and fall down the leaderboard. Wood’s aim this year is to survive four rounds of tour school and gain full playing rights on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The tour school is at Moonah Links on the Mornington Peninsula in April.

“That (par) was my goal,” he said. “It was a lot windier than the first day. This was next level. I knew having a comfortable lead that if I could shoot par no one would catch me.”

Wood’s reconstructed left leg was so sore after Saturday’s first round that he was unsure if he could play the second round; some heavy physio and recovery work with his trainer got him to the first tee.

“When it’s this cold and if it’s slow, if I sit in a cart too long I get extreme pain in my ankle and hip. If I keep walking, I explain it to others like it’s a big train. If I can get the train rolling and get the oil temperature right, I feel like I can keep moving and playing, but if that train slows down it takes a lot of work to get it going again. It’s a fine balance.”

Wood said his win was a momentum grabber. “There were some nerves coming in. Obviously coming in as Australia’s No. 1 and playing in Australia, there’s expectation. It’s good that the hard work is paying off.”