Vale John Higson

The Australian golf community is deeply saddened by the passing of long-time administrator John Richard Higson, who died peacefully on Sunday, 25 May 2025, at the age of 91.

A towering figure in Australian golf and from a family with a rich history in the sport, John was a beloved member of The Australian Golf Club for an extraordinary 73 years, with an immeasurable contribution to golf.

John's association with the sport began in 1952 when he joined The Australian Golf Club as a junior member, where his love of the game flourished and he remained a member until his passing.

His dedication to The Australian, and the sport more broadly, was exemplary.

He served on the Club's committee from 1969 to 1984 and held the prestigious position of Captain from 1979 to 1984, with John awarded Life Membership of The Australian Golf Club in 2010 in recognition of his service. John being one of only two current Life Members of the club at the time of his passing.

Beyond his club commitments, John's influence extended throughout Australian golf. He served as Manager of the NSW Golf State Team from 1977 to 1986, a role that showcased his exceptional organisational skills and passion for developing amateur golf talent.

Higson's dedication to elite amateur golf honoured internationally when he was appointed Non-Playing Captain of the Australian Eisenhower Cup Team in 1980. The team, which included Tony Gresham, John Kelly, Jeff Senior, and Peter Sweeney, finished in fifth place behind a dominant United States outfit featuring Bob Tway and Hal Sutton.

In addition to his many other commitments, Higson was a familiar face at the Australian Open, where he served as a starter for many years.

John's distinguished service to golf in his home state of New South Wales was formally acknowledged in 1986 when he was awarded Life Membership of the NSW Golf Association (NSWGA), cementing his status as one of the sport's most respected administrators.

Away from administration, John maintained strong connections to the professional side of golf, working alongside renowned figures like Tom Crow (founder of Cobra Golf) at Precision Golf Forgings (PGF), the company that arose from the merger of East Brothers (founded by his father, Clare) and Chesterfield Golf.

Higson's legacy extends far beyond his administrative achievements. Throughout his seven-decade association with the game, his dedication, integrity and genuine love for the game inspired countless golfers.