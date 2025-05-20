Vale Frances Crampton, a huge advocate for golf

20 May 2025 | Industry News |

Frances Crampton AM, Golf NSW/Women’s Golf NSW Honorary Member, former CEO of Women’s Golf NSW, former Board Director of Jack Newton Junior Golf, and a trailblazing figure in Australian sport, has passed away following a long illness.

Frances was a passionate advocate for equality and inclusion, dedicating decades of her life to advancing women’s sport and fostering the growth of grassroots programs.

Frances’ impact extended far beyond golf.

As CEO of Gymnastics NSW from 1986 to 2000, she was instrumental in expanding membership and developing programs that shaped the sport’s landscape.

Her leadership continued as CEO and Chair of the NSW Sports Federation from 1991 to 2009, where she co-founded the organisation and established the Sport NSW Annual Awards, celebrating achievements across all levels of sport.

Her influence spanned multiple sporting codes, with Frances holding key governance roles at Gymnastics Australia, Golf Australia, and Softball NSW.

From 2012 to 2016, she served as a Board Director of Gymnastics Australia, and more recently, she championed the Fitter for Life program, supporting older Australians in staying active and connected.

She represented Australia in five Olympic Games, five Commonwealth Games, and numerous World and Regional Gymnastic Championships in her various roles.

Frances has undertaken television commentary, been the production manager for Olympics (Softball) and Goodwill Games (Gymnastics), was Australia’s first internationally accredited gymnastic judge.

She was involved in organisations for progressing women’s sport in Australia, including being the inaugural President of Sports Women’s Association of Western Australia.

Frances’ contributions to Australian sport were formally recognised with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 1995 and the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004.

She was also a Life Member of Sport NSW, Gymnastics NSW, and Gymnastics Australia, honours that reflect the deep respect and admiration of her peers.

leaves behind a lasting legacy of leadership, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to sport. She will be deeply missed by the entire sporting community.

Frances wishes are not to have flowers or a funeral. Rather, she has requested that any memorial consideration take the form of donations to the .

For those who were close to Frances, please find a way to celebrate her life and your relationship with her in your own way. If there is a beach involved she would be very happy. If the colour aqua is involved, she would be ecstatic.