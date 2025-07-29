Unique Porthcawl preparation for Green’s major mission

29 Jul 2025 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

At just 28 years of age, Hannah Green considers herself and fellow West Australian major champion Minjee Lee the “veterans” of the record Australian contingent teeing it up on the LPGA Tour each and every week.

Despite her relative experience, however, and the new wave’s success exemplified by Grace Kim joining the pair as a major winner at the Amundi Evian Championship, Green certainly has no plans of passing the baton as one of Australia’s top players ahead of the AIG Women’s Open.

Playing the British major for the eighth time this week, with the tournament visiting Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the first time, Green will attempt to break a number of recent missed cut trends at majors following some unique preparation.

Missing the weekend the last two years at the AIG Women’s Open, and last start at Evian, Green hung around in France to celebrate Kim’s remarkable success before ticking off a bucket list item, then skipping the Scottish Open for some time with coach Ritchie Smith.

“I went to Tomorrowland Festival the week after Evian Championship, so there was absolutely no way that I could then come back from the festival and prepare for Scottish Open,” Green told Australian media with a laugh on Tuesday morning in Wales.

“It was kind of the opportunity to actually go to Tomorrowland. I've always wanted to do it my whole life. I do really love playing the Scottish Open … my mum is Scottish, so I would've had some family come to watch me, but it was purely because of the festival.

“It was actually good because I was able to catch up with Ritchie (Smith) last week, which I don’t know if I would've had the chance to if I did play the Scottish.”

Green and Smith got to work on her driving, which has been at times inaccurate in 2025, a year she knew would be difficult to follow up her successful 2024 when she became Australia’s top ranked player.

Perhaps needing a little extra time to get ready for the vagaries of links golf again after missing Scotland, Green is relishing the return to a style of golf which suits her game despite her relatively modest Open record.

“I think it was always going to be hard because I had a very successful year last year. I've missed a couple cuts this year in major championships … But I actually really enjoy playing links golf, I enjoy the challenge,” the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion said.

“I feel like a couple of years I've perhaps had a rougher side of the draw … but I'm actually really enjoying Porthcawl’s course so far.”

Green’s European portion of the season has included her husband, and fellow Tour pro, Jarryd Felton travelling alongside her, with the world No.11’s home comforts extending to this week’s venue, which reminds her of courses from Australia.

Located on coastline between Cardiff and Swansea with wind a constant factor, and the ever present chance of weather changing quickly either for better or worse, Green likened Porthcawl’s famed links to another venue she has had success at.

“It kind of is a similar feeling to 13th (Beach Links), just because there is some undulation, there are some hills that we kind of have to work with,” she said drawing a comparison to the host venue of the Vic Open where she claimed the title in 2022.

“I think the weather's going to be somewhat kind, so hopefully there's not one side of the draw that's better or worse than the other.

“Hopefully it's pretty even the first couple days and there's a really good weekend of golf. But yeah, I would say 13th Beach is probably the most similar I would say out of courses that I've played.”

Potentially part of an unprecedented hat-trick of Aussie major winners if she, or any of the other eight Australians in the field were to the lift the trophy this week, Green’s delight when identifying her favourite Tomorrowland act (it was John Summit by the way) would no doubt be surpassed by more Aussie major success.

“Aussie golf is obviously in great hands at the moment … maybe another Aussie on the trophy would be very cool as well.”

All four rounds of the AIG Women's Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.