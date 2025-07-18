Transition to Golf Australia's new digital system announced

18 Jul 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

Golf clubs and facilities across Australia have now been provided with a clear timeline for transitioning to Golf Australia’s new digital system, marking a major step toward a more modern, centralised, and streamlined golf administration and management experience.

From Thursday October 2, 2025, the new system, powered by the enhanced Golf Australia CONNECT system, will go live for more than 1,900 clubs and facilities nationwide.

Golfers will also be able to access their GA Handicap via the new Official Golf Australia App or through a new login portal, with more details for golfers to be released in coming weeks.

“While GOLF Link has served the game well for more than two decades, this next chapter gives us the opportunity to deliver a better, more consistent digital experience for everyone in golf,” said Golf Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland.

“This is about much more than technology. It’s about creating a unified, modern system that makes it easier for Australians to engage with golf, especially the 460,000 golf club members.

“To make the transition as smooth as possible for clubs and facilities, we have developed a comprehensive range of support services and resources to be ready for the go-live date on October 2. This includes dedicated information packs, communication toolkits, and a mobilised support team to guide administrators through every step of the process.”

Golf Australia has prioritised centralised functionality and user experience for clubs, facilities, and golf club members in this first phase of the digital upgrade, with further exciting updates and features in the pipeline.

The new system’s handicap and club management solutions have been developed by Golf Australia in partnership with DotGolf, a golf technology company co-owned by The R&A and Golf New Zealand.

DotGolf has significant experience in providing golf technology services, including handicapping management to golfers and golf clubs in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and New Zealand.

The new digital system will be fully integrated with existing providers of club and event management software such as MiClub, SimpleGolf, Golf Magic, Golf Genius and GolfBox.

Club administrators will receive more information over the coming weeks and are encouraged to make use of the training, tools and support available to support the system transition.

Golf Australia recognises the important role clubs and facility administrators and volunteers play in this process and thanks them for their continued support to allow a smooth transition.