Three winners as Long Drive season reaches its finale at Carbrook

Jordan Bovalina and Greer Galloway have claimed the Australian Long Drive – Carbrook titles, while George Wardell has won the Tour Final contested at Carbrook yesterday.

With Australia’s and New Zealand’s best long drivers converging on Carbrook Golf Club in Brisbane’s south-east, it was always going to be a display of long hitting of the golf ball at its best, and it didn’t disappoint.

The event was the final leg of the 2024-25 Australian Long Drive season, having been postponed from Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club due to Cyclone Alfred in February.

In the men’s event, after qualifying in seventh position to make the final, Cobram-Barooga’s Jordan Bovalina outlasted New Zealand’s George Wardell to win the Carbrook title.

Bovalina had earlier defeated No.2 qualifier Nick Dyson, while Wardell defeated No.1 qualifier Matt Nicholls in the semi-final. Nicholls had earlier earned his No.1 spot with a qualifying drive of 379.5 metres.

“It was just great to be out here and hit with these guys. It's always a privilege and nice to get one of the wins,” Bovalina said.

“I've been in long drive for about three-and-a-half years now and it's been great.”

The inaugural women’s event saw Muay Thai boxer Demi McNamara qualify No.1 with a drive of 222.7 metres.

In the first ever women’s Long Drive Final, McNamara took on Coff Harbour’s Greer Galloway, with Galloway prevailing in a tight contest.

“I often win the long drive events at the golf competitions I contest at club level, so when I saw this I thought I’d like to give it a go,” Galloway said.

“This is the cherry on the cake and I have had such a good time”.

Both Bovalina and Galloway took home a $2250 winner’s cheque.

The Men’s Tour Final took place to finish the day, with the top four players from the season’s Order of Merit doing battle for a ticket to the World Long Drive Final.

Wardell got his revenge on Bovalina, who was last year’s Tour champion, with a drive of 333.4 metres after earlier beating Nicholls in the Tour Semi-Final.

“I'm feeling very fortunate that I've been to every long drive event over here so far. I’ve picked up a lot of third place finishes and second place finishes, so it's really nice to get across the line and get that dub (win),” he said.

“We have so much support back home and we come over here representing a lot of friends and family. We're just proud to put on a show and Carbrook Golf Club's been fantastic.

“I would really like to thank my wife Rachel, back at home. She is looking after our little six-week-old daughter Matilda, and that's given me the opportunity to sneak away for a couple days and compete. I hope I've made her proud by bringing home the Australian Championship.”

This year was the second season of Golf Australia conducting Long Drive events to show that all golf is golf, and for some, that is about hitting it as far as you can!