Three Aussies advance at The Amateur Championship

18 Jun 2025 | Amateur golf |

Three Australians will start the match play section of The Amateur Championship in England after coming through the 36-hole stroke play qualifying at Royal St George’s and Royal Cinque Ports.

Billy Dowling (70-67) led the Aussie contingent in 15th place at 5-under-par, four shots behind the No.1 qualifier, Connor Graham of Scotland.

NSW duo Declan O’Donovan (71-67) and Kayun Mudadana (70-69) also progressed as part of the top 64.

O’Donovan was on the fringes of qualifying until he unleashed a 4-under-par 31 on the back nine at Royal St George’s to move up to 21st position.

A run of four birdies in six holes midway through his round was the key to Mudadana progressing.

With a total of 10 birdies across his two rounds, Dowling is enjoying the challenge of playing links golf, rating Royal St George’s as one of the favourites he has played during his travels.

“We don't really have any links like this back home so this is definitely a good test,” he said.

“I always enjoy the challenge when I'm coming over here to play.

“I feel like I've hit the ball quite well. I've putted quite well. I've managed my game really well for the two days.”

Finishing outside the cut line were Coby Carruthers (74-72), Liam McEvoy (71-75), Max Moring (72-74), Abel Eduard (79-72) and Jye Halls (77-77).