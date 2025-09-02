The Range lands in Launceston

02 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Golf is booming all across the country, but some of the most exciting projects have been slowly bubbling away down in The Apple Isle and Country Club Tasmania have just opened the doors to its exciting new offering.

Simply known as The Range, with 28 technology filled bays across two storeys and an 18-hole mini golf course, a lounge bar, party room, and even a 'Ricky Ponting' function room, there is something for everyone at the brand new facility.

Located in the south-west of Launceston, The Range is the first of its kind in Tasmania and Venue Operations Manager Dan Maher says the team travelled the country to learn from the best off-course facilities in preparation.

"We had a driving range in the past. It was by a bucket of balls, 50 balls, seven dollars," Maher said.

"They would hit on some old mats into a rocky paddock. It wasn't a lot of fun picking those balls up, let me tell you.

"We did quite a bit of tripping around prior to the development starting. We went to Curlewis, we went to Golf Central in Brisbane and Swing City and Swing Factory in Sydney.

"We visited a lot of ranges to gain best practise from, and they helped us put all the pieces of the puzzle together."

In the two weeks since opening, the people of Launceston have been flocking to The Range, and Maher says the popularity has even exceeded his own expectations.

"All bays are pretty much full from Friday lunchtime through to Sunday 5pm," he said.

"All 28 are just packed. The first two weeks we've sort of averaged 150,000 to 160,000 balls hit per week.

"Things went from zero to hero really quickly, which we anticipated, but we probably got caught on the back foot a little bit from a staffing and resource perspective, but we corrected that really quickly."

The extensive customer experience at The Range has meant that there truly is something for everyone, but Maher says younger locals are particularly loving the facility, including the staff.

"Our oldest team member is 25 years old, and our youngest is 16, so it has been a really good employment opportunity for young Tasmanians," says Maher

"I think all up we have 37 or 38 staff, that includes kitchen staff, bar staff, food and beverage attendants, and we've titled a role 'Range Caddie'.

"The 'Range Caddies' help out with golf stuff and give patrons introduction guidance, which has proved popular."

Country Club Tasmania also boast a number of restaurants and bars, extensive accommodation, a casino, as well as the 18-hole golf course.

The course itself is under re-development, with the planned re-opening pencilled in for November 2026.

Just to the north of The Range, Barnbougle has long reigned supreme as Tasmania's golfing jewel attracting golfing tourists, but with Matt Goggin's 7mile Beach nearing completion, and Country Club Tasmania providing the State's new golfing one-stop-shop, travellers to the Apple Isle may just have to book an extra week.

