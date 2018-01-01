Golf Course ID: 30125, 18 hole

Situated on the renowned 'Melbourne Sandbelt' Metropolitan is widely recognized as one of the finest championship courses in Australia.

As a private members club, we warmly welcome guests and visitors from across the globe, and also welcome corporate functions both on the golf course and in our modern Clubhouse with wonderful vistas across the lawn to the 18th green and beyond. Having hosted seven Australian PGA Championships, seven Australian Opens, two Women's Australian Opens, numerous Victorian Opens, Australian Amateur Championships, and more recently the 2018 World Cup of Golf, Metropolitan is no stranger to international acclaim and has earned its reputation as one of the world's finest year-round groomed golf courses.