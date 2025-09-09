ThankASuperAUS Day: Celebrate our unsung heroes

09 Sep 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

International Thank a Superintendent Day is being celebrated today (September 9) as we say thank you to everyone around the country keeping our courses and facilities in magnificent shape.

Golf Australia and the Australian Sports Turf Managers Association (ASTMA) is grateful for the work and expertise of sports turf managers, course superintendents and their dedicated teams who work tirelessly every day.

Their focus is not just on keeping the fairways perfect and the greens rolling true, but in keeping the biodiversity of Australia’s golf courses environment rich and flourishing.

Our Australian courses are some of the most protective environments for indigenous flora and fauna, and those looking after our courses across the country are experts in protecting and preserving this biodiversity.

We would like to encourage all golfers to take a moment out of their day today, or next time they hit the course, to say thanks to their local team for the tireless work they put in day in and day out.

If you wish to get involved on social media, use the hashtag #ThankASuperAUS to show your appreciation.