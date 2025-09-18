TeeMates Tales: Nyomi collecting accolades for fun

18 Sep 2025 | Participation |

She's only 11 years old, but TeeMates member Nyomi Ahmet has had a year that would envy the most seasoned golfer.

Nyomi got out of the gates early in January, with a win at the Kingston Heath Junior Open, taking home a very snazzy new golf bag with the iconic Heath Flower logo.

The good golf continued into February as Nyomi took out her home Junior Nett and Women's Gross Club Championships at Eynesbury Golf Club to Melbourne's west.

Heading back to the Melbourne Sandbelt, Nyomi had more success at Victoria Golf Club's prestigious Lady Tallis Junior Girls Tournament, where she won the Nett event with a score of 69.

While the wins have been exciting, one moment in April might just trump them all.

Playing a social round at Sandy Golf Links, Nyomi pulled her hybrid from 125 metres on the par-3 second hole, and watched on as her ball found the bottom of the cup.

“To be there and watch my daughter have her first hole-in-one, it was just the best moment. Nothing could replace it,” said Nyomi’s dad Steve, who had accompanied his daughter at Sandy Links.

Nyomi has now cut her handicap to 10 and while enjoying the competitive side of the sport, her favourite part of being a TeeMates member is found regardless of the scores.

“I love how I have been able to make friends along the way, and the opportunity to play more golf courses is awesome,” said Nyomi.

