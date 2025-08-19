TeeMates Tales: Harry's ace cam

19 Aug 2025 | Participation | Tournaments | Clubs and Facilities |

In just his first ever TeeMates event, local Hobart junior Harry Liu accomplished a feat some golfers go their whole lives without achieving.

Playing at Kingston Beach Golf Club, Harry stepped up to the seventh tee box with his trusty 7-iron in hand, and from 110-metres made the perfect swing and watched on as his ball found the bottom of the cup.

What's more, Harry's playing partner's mum happened to be filming the shot, and so the whole group can relive the moment as many times as they please — check it out below!

At 12 years old, Harry's golf journey is just beginning, and the TeeMates program is helping make golf more accessible in a fun and interactive way.

Event organisers remarked that Harry was the happiest kid in the world for the rest of his round, and nothing could wipe the smile off his face.

