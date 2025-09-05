TeeMates Tales: Chloe the queen of Cairns

05 Sep 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities | Australian Golf Foundation |

Even though Chloe Pratley is only 12 years old, the Cairns junior and TeeMates member has come a long way since she first picked up a golf club in her family's backyard six years ago.

While there have been numerous accolades and milestones along the way, Chloe's biggest achievement came recently when she outlasted the rest of the field to be crowned the 2025 Cairns Golf Club Women's Champion.

"The club champs were a tough test," said dad Adam. "The course was hard and fast.

"She battled hard in dry windy conditions on each day, and she was leading every day and then obviously won the whole thing."

Having started out in the MyGolf powered by Ripper GC program at Cairns, Chloe was then offered an Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship in 2022, which helped to elevate her game.

Chloe's handicap is floating at around six at the moment, but she has had it as low as four and is persistent to keep improving as much as she can.

Through TeeMates Chloe has been able to play more courses and compete in events against other kids, which helped her being selected in the Queensland School Sports under-12 team last year.

"She got into the Queensland team last year, and there were only four spots available, so she works really hard," said Adam.

"She works harder than anyone else in the club and, she wants to go further with her golf. We've just got to see how everything pans out."

Adam and Chloe are travelling down south to play in some of the bigger junior amateur events later this year, and while he has been a lifelong golfer himself, Adam has discovered a new passion.

"I don't play that much anymore, I prefer to watch her these days," he said.

