TeeMates Tales: Captain Kasi leading the way

Kasi Saetang, one of Victoria's first TeeMates members, continues to flourish in his new golf career – and now TeeMates has become a true family event for the Saetangs.

The last time we caught up with Kasi, he had just returned from a trip to the United States to take on the junior World Championship events.

While in the US, he was able to take advantage of the partnership with Youth On Course which grants members access to a huge number of courses for just $5 dollars.

In the two years since, Kasi has progressed his game, with his handicap plummeting and his love for the sport skyrocketing.

"He just loves the TeeMates program," said Kasi's Mum, Melissa.

"He had a really special opportunity this year to play with his sister Kali.

"She was competing in her first TeeMates and Kasi was able to play alongside her."

At just 12-years-old, Kasi already boasts an impressive handicap of five, and not only his golfing talent but his leadership qualities have caught the eye of onlookers.

"He got the opportunity to play for Team Victoria in last year's national School Sport event, and he was really fortunate enough to be captain," said Melissa.

"He's actually qualified for the same team, the 12 and under team, for this year and he was the first qualifier for Victoria."

Kasi does not know just yet whether he will captain the side again, but he would be a strong chance after successes in both the boys’ nett championship and boys’ ambrose gross in 2024.

Now playing his golf at Peninsula-Kingswood Country Golf Club, Kasi was part of the club's junior pennant team in the past season, and is benefitting from the guidance of one of the country's best coaches.

Denis McDade has coached the likes of Australian Olympic representatives Marc Leishman and Marcus Fraser, as well as Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners Matthew Griffin and Cameron John, and countless budding juniors like Kasi.

With the help of the TeeMates program, and the guidance of McDade, the sky is the limit for young Kasi.

