TeeMates Firsts: Riley's first honour board win

Having your name etched into a club honour board is a dream most golfers hold, and the reality is that most will never see it realised.

For 11-year-old Riley Green, however, it only took 18 months of playing golf to take out Gatton Jubilee Golf Club's D-Grade Club Championships and tick off that dream.

"It was his first club champs he's ever played in," said Riley's dad Garry.

"This time last year we were playing golf, but only on Sundays and stuff like that."

Both Riley and his dad were playing in the championships, but after a personal best 81 in round one, Riley was the clear front-runner with three rounds to play.

"He actually had an epic first two rounds, so that really got him off to a good start," said Garry.

"I ended up coming fourth I think, but Riley went on and ended up winning by 11 shots."

As a TeeMates member, Riley has been honing his game through the program, and also regularly at Gatton Jubilee — whenever he can get his dad to take him down to the club.

Garry has also built a green and tee in the backyard, with Riley becoming particularly dialled from 50 metres out, which has no doubt helped young Riley cut his handicap by more than half, from 38 to 16.

The welcoming members at Gatton Jubilee have also played an integral role in Riley's success.

"He's pretty well at home at the club," said Garry. "He gets a lot of support, and a lot of the older blokes there really rally around him and want to play golf with him."

