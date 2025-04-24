TeeMates Firsts: Indoor fun at Palmerston

24 Apr 2025 | Participation |

As the wet season in the Northern Territory makes it hard at times to get out on course, junior golfers in Palmerston have found a creative solution.

At the end of March, X-Golf Palmerston played host to the country’s first indoor TeeMates event, with 16 budding youngsters taking to the simulators.

Golf Australia's Acting Head of Participant Journeys, Danielle Hill, was extremely excited to hear how much the young golfers enjoyed the format.

“We had 12 boys and six girls, and they all just loved the experience as it exposed them to a different aspect of golf,” Hill said.

“With the wet season in school terms four and one, we are keen to build this into a TeeMates Virtual Top-End series each year and X-Golf Palmerston have already expressed interest to host.

“The interactivity on the simulators and the games available are so appealing to the kids.

“The rise in indoor golf across the country has been incredible. Such facilities are so important if they can keep more kids playing golf while the weather is keeping them off the course.”

On the day, Hezekiah Priestley won the 9-hole boys with a 31 (-5), while Sophie Minchinton won the girls with a 35 (-1).

Golf is all about firsts – your first long putt, your first chip-in, your first par, your first birdie, your first hole-in-one, the first time you break 100. We are celebrating all our TeeMates Firsts in a special series across our Golf Australia channels.

Please send us your story of your TeeMates First to [email protected]. We’d love a photo or video and some information to help us tell the story.

To find out more about TeeMates and become a member today,