TeeMates Firsts: Flying start for Perth series

10 Feb 2025 | Participation |

The inaugural TeeMates Belgravia Leisure 9-Hole Series was a hit, with 20 junior golfers contesting four Order of Merit events.

Played at four Belgravia Leisure-managed public courses – Marangaroo, Fremantle Public, Carramar and Point Walter – in the closing weeks of the school holidays, golfers competed in Modified Stroke competitions over nine holes in a shortened format.

Weekly prizes were awarded, while Order of Merit points were granted based on top-10 finishing positions. There was also a bonus point awarded for each round players competed in, giving a maximum possible total of 44 points from the four events.

This led to some extremely hot competition between the young charges, with a number of players in contention for the Order of Merit top spot heading into the final event at a hot and breezy Point Walter.

The tight, tree-lined layout made for an excellent test of the juniors’ accuracy off the tee, while the slick greens rewarded a deft putting touch.

The round of the day came from the big-hitting Na-Phan Lloyd, who fired a gross 40 off the back tees to run out a comfortable winner in the boys’ event.

However, it was Asher Loong (WAGC) who topped the Boys’ Order of Merit, with his fifth-place at Point Walter following on from one win and two runner-up finishes at the three preceding events. This gave Asher a total of 37 Order of Merit points, leaving him two clear of joint runners-up Damon Donaldson and Adam Toth.

In the girls’ competition, Zoe Rey Del Val won the day with a gross 45, but it was Mia Pickering (Wembley) who claimed first place in the Order of Merit on 30 points, with Zoe and Esther Goh sharing second.

Overall Order of Merit winners Asher Loong and Mia Pickering

Douglas Bailey, Business Operations Manager, Golf, for Belgravia Leisure, says he was blown away by the positive response to the 9-hole series.

“It’s been fabulous just to see youngsters out there enjoying golf courses,” Bailey told GolfWA. “To go geographically from Fremantle up to Carramar means that they’re playing different types of courses as well as experiencing competitive golf – some of them for the first time.

“The four-event format seems to have been an attractive proposition and the modified stroke format worked particularly well, because it brings everybody together of all levels rather than them being categorised.

“It’s nice for some of the better golfers to play alongside the ones who are just beginning, because that’s the nature of golf. It can teach them patience and focus, while the newer players can pick up tips and encouragement from those with lower handicaps.”

Bailey is now hoping the 9-Hole series can become a regular feature of school holidays. “All of our clubs here are passionate about growing junior golf, whether that’s running clinics or hosting TeeMates events,” he added.

“We’re now having conversations with GolfWA and Golf Australia about putting a similar program in place for the Easter holiday period. The game of golf’s in a really good shape given what we’ve seen from the 9-hole series.”

What is TeeMates?

TeeMates is a golfing community that supports juniors on their golfing journeys, giving kids and teenagers access to all types of golf all over Australia.

With an emphasis on fun and interactivity, TeeMates gives kids a chance to play golf and socialise with their peers and build confidence in playing competitive golf. Amongst the membership benefits are $5 rounds at all affiliated Youth on Course venues and the option to get a Golf Australia handicap.

