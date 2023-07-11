25 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |
Tasmanian clubs receive welcome boost
by Patrick Taylor
Fourteen community golf clubs across Tasmania have received a welcome boost in the latest Active Clubs Program Active Tasmania Government funding.
These grants are aimed at increasing opportunities for participation in sport across Tasmania and, in particular, to help local clubs to provide more opportunities.
Three golf clubs received the maximum amount of funding available of $20,000, with all funding going towards the purchase or replacement of equipment to enhance participation in community sport.
Golf Australia's Clubs and Facilities Manager for Victoria and Tasmania, Terry Smith, thanked the Government for their support and commitment to community golf.
“It is great to see such a variety of clubs receive funding in this round of the Active Tasmania funding,” said Smith.
“These clubs are the heart of their towns. It is great to see a commitment to making sure they continue to serve the local community.
“As a moderate-intensity and long-form of activity, golf supports good physical and mental health for people of all ages. I applaud the Tasmanian Government for helping to futureproof this for generations to come.”
A full list of the clubs that received funding:
Bridport Golf and Croquet Club $2,585
Burnie Golf Club $15,000
Dunalley Golf Club $9,213
Geeveston Golf Club $3,587
Llanherne Golf Club $18,100
New Norfolk Golf Club $20,000
North West Bay Golf Club $13,703
Orford Golf Club $2,767
Seabrook Golf Club $19,409
St Helens Golf Club $1,785
Tam O'Shanter Golf and Community Club $20,000
Tea Tree Golf Club $2,810
The Riverside Golf Club $20,000
Wynyard Golf Club $2,999
