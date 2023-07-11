Tasmanian clubs receive welcome boost

25 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Fourteen community golf clubs across Tasmania have received a welcome boost in the latest Active Clubs Program Active Tasmania Government funding.

These grants are aimed at increasing opportunities for participation in sport across Tasmania and, in particular, to help local clubs to provide more opportunities.

Three golf clubs received the maximum amount of funding available of $20,000, with all funding going towards the purchase or replacement of equipment to enhance participation in community sport.

Golf Australia's Clubs and Facilities Manager for Victoria and Tasmania, Terry Smith, thanked the Government for their support and commitment to community golf.

“It is great to see such a variety of clubs receive funding in this round of the Active Tasmania funding,” said Smith.

“These clubs are the heart of their towns. It is great to see a commitment to making sure they continue to serve the local community.

“As a moderate-intensity and long-form of activity, golf supports good physical and mental health for people of all ages. I applaud the Tasmanian Government for helping to futureproof this for generations to come.”

A full list of the clubs that received funding:

Bridport Golf and Croquet Club $2,585

Burnie Golf Club $15,000

Dunalley Golf Club $9,213

Geeveston Golf Club $3,587

Llanherne Golf Club $18,100

New Norfolk Golf Club $20,000

North West Bay Golf Club $13,703

Orford Golf Club $2,767

Seabrook Golf Club $19,409

St Helens Golf Club $1,785

Tam O'Shanter Golf and Community Club $20,000

Tea Tree Golf Club $2,810

The Riverside Golf Club $20,000

Wynyard Golf Club $2,999