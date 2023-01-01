TAC Club Rewards

TAC Club Engagement Initiative

The TAC is a Victorian Government owned organisation set up to pay for treatment and benefits for people in transport accidents, promote road safety and help Victorians get their lives back on track.

The TAC and Golf Australia have partnered together for over 8 years, working to achieve the vision of no deaths or serious injuries on our roads. We’re moving towards a future where every journey is a safe one.

About the Initiative

This year, TAC and Golf Australia are reaching out to the Victorian golfing community, by giving metro and regional golf clubs the opportunity to win $4000 worth of Junior Program funding.

All Victorian golf clubs are eligible to enter, and support TAC to promote road safety messaging specifically aimed to tackle drink-driving by encouraging the full separation of drink-driving in clubs. The winning club will also receive an exclusive Australia Open prize pack that can be redeemed by select Junior Program participants.

1 in 5 drivers killed on our roads have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .05 or higher.

Alcohol impairs judgment, and many factors influence alcohol absorption - it is extremely difficult to know for sure whether you are at, under or over .05 BAC.

Victoria Police conduct millions of random breath tests every year. If you are caught with a BAC of .05 or above, the penalties are severe.

Plan ahead – if you are going to drink, don’t drive, and plan an alternative way home (e.g., designated driver, rideshare or taxi).