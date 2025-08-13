Swing Factory prepares to tee off in Maitland

13 Aug 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Swing Factory has announced its next major expansion with the transformation of a driving range site in the City of Maitland, just a short drive from the heart of the Hunter Valley.

The multi-million-dollar redevelopment on the old Tom’s Golf Range site will deliver a state-of-the-art venue, blending advanced golf technology, premium social facilities, and family-friendly fun. Construction is set to commence in late 2025, with the grand opening anticipated for mid to late 2026.

The Maitland/Rutherford facility will be Swing Factory’s third venue - joining the thriving operations at Terrey Hills in Sydney, and Morack Public Golf in Melbourne - and marks another milestone in the company’s mission to create Australia’s first nationwide network of community-oriented golf driving range venues.

Swing Factory's purpose-built facilities blend advanced game-improvement technology with lively, welcoming social areas, delivering an experience that is resonating with dedicated golfers, casual players, and families.

Swing Factory Maitland will feature: • A modern clubhouse with integrated alfresco spaces for casual dining and social gatherings; • All-weather, undercover driving bays with plush lounge seating for year-round comfort; • An 18-hole architect-designed mini golf course by Richard Chamberlain, complete with immersive landscaping; • A curated food and beverage menu designed to complement the venue’s social atmosphere; • Auto-tee systems in every bay with robotic ball collection for seamless play; • Toptracer Range technology in every bay, delivering real-time ball tracking, game modes, and performance analytics used by elite courses and players worldwide.

Erich Weber, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Swing Factory, said: “The Maitland launch is an exciting opportunity to bring the brand’s signature experience to a region with a thriving sporting culture and growing community.

“The City of Maitland has such a rich blend of passion for sport, hospitality, and community.

“Maitland is the perfect place to showcase what Swing Factory is all about - creating a space where golf, entertainment, and community come together in one destination. We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors in mid to late 2026.”

Weber also hinted at the company’s broader ambitions.

“This is an important step forward for Swing Factory,” he added.

“Our first two venues have proven how much Australians love this concept. Maitland is our latest chapter, and our first regional location.

"We can't wait to show the people of the Hunter what the Swing Factory Experience is all about.”

More information can be found at www.swingfactory.com.au