Steph and Minjee make Women’s Open move

03 Aug 2025 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Golf Australia | Tournaments |

There is still plenty of ground between AIG Women’s Open leader Miyu Yamashita and the Australian chasing pack, but Steph Kyriacou and Minjee Lee did their level best to climb the leaderboard on Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.

Lee, playing alongside the third Aussie to make the cut, Grace Kim, fired a 4-under 68 to rise 35 places and sit in a tie for 18th on 2-under-par.

Kyriacou similarly making her run on the front nine for a 3-under round and tournament total to share 11th spot, six back of Yamashita’s 9-under mark on a congested leaderboard.

The Aussie pair planning all-out attack on Sunday as they chase what would be the most unlikely of three straight women’s majors for their country.

“I think tomorrow is going to be go as low as I can. I'm probably too far back,” was Lee’s assessment having finished before the strong afternoon wind made scoring more difficult.

Kyriacou adding: “I'm pretty sure I have to chase, foot on the gas … You just have to be brave and play with the elements out there.

“I did a good job of that today. Just do that again tomorrow.”

Kyriacou’s “good job” started with five straight pars then back-to-back birdies at six and seven, before adding another at the par-5 ninth. The 24-year-old going on another par run, making six in a row, until the long par-4 16th caught her for a third dropped shot in three days.

“I think if you drop one in those four holes you've done average or good,” she said of the stretch from 14-17.

“That 17th, or the 16th hole always gets me. Hopefully can par it tomorrow.”

The Sydneysider again saving some of her best for the last, where she holed out for eagle on Friday. Kyriacou’s chip from long left of the par-5 green leaving eight feet for birdie, which she duly holed as she headed for sustenance and some more competition.

“Probably going to play table tennis now and eat,” she said of her immediate plans before doing some light practise.

Chasing a career grand slam, Lee looked threatening from the outset when striking beautiful approach shots into Porthcawl’s progressively firmer greens, although the birdie putts failed to drop regularly enough to truly mount a charge.

“I had a nice day. I felt like I moved on moving day,” Lee surmised her third round.

“Had a lot of really great looks out there. I feel like the short ones, I'm over reading them a little bit. It's kind of tough, because you think the surface is not going to break but sometimes it really does break. It's just the way links golf is.”

The three-time major winner’s five Saturday birdies offset by a lone bogey at 11 when the West Australian failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker, before earning the shot back at the par-3 next courtesy of another crisply struck iron.

Lee adding another birdie at the uphill par-5 13th before a stretch of pars into the clubhouse that was not without excitement, albeit unrelated to her play, when a Charley Hull struck shot from the third hole bounced in front of, and over, Lee addressing her ball on the 17th tee.

“I'm glad it bounced big because it flew straight over me,” Lee said of the moment.

“Some lady or man called out fore left, so I was like, oh, it's not coming this way, but it came right over me. It was trying to take me out!”

For Kim, it was a day to forget as putts failed to drop and every borderline bounce or moment went the wrong way in a 2-over 74 that sees her 4-over for the tournament and sharing 59th.

Defending champion Lydia Ko another of the players under par on moving day, with her 70 lifting the Kiwi to even par ahead of a final day with predicted rain and wind, that Kyriacou hopes is stronger than forecast.

“I think it would,” she responded when asked if tougher conditions could play into her hands.

“I mean, it's not nice for anyone. I think it would be fun. It would be like a true Open Sunday, wouldn't it?”

All four rounds of the AIG Women's Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.

Australasian Scores T11 Steph Kyriacou, -3 T18 Minjee Lee, -2 T36 Lydia Ko, Ev T59 Grace Kim, +4 MC Gabi Ruffels, +3 MC Amelia Garvey, +3 MC Hira Naveed, +5 MC Momoka Kobori, +7 MC Cassie Porter, +8 MC Karis Davidson, +9 MC Hannah Green, +12 MC Kirsten Rudgeley, +13