State’s best ready for the spotlight at 2025 NSW Industry Awards

The spotlight is set to shine on the best in the game, with Golf NSW announcing the finalists for the 2025 NSW Golf Industry Awards ahead of a glittering gala at the Shangri-La Sydney on Monday, 27 October 2025.

The annual awards are the pinnacle night for golf in New South Wales and the ACT, celebrating the people and venues that have gone above and beyond to grow the game and strengthen their communities over the past year.

Supported by organisations including the PGA of Australia, WPGA Australia, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia and the NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association, the event brings the industry together to reflect on another year of achievement.

Here are the contenders vying for top honours this year:

NSW Golf Industry Awards: Golf NSW 2025 Players of the Year

These talented young players have flown the flag for New South Wales with distinction over the past year. Their consistency, sportsmanship and performances on the national and international stage have cemented their reputations as ones to watch in the seasons ahead.

Male Player of the Year finalists











Female Player of the Year finalists







NSW Golf Industry Awards: Golf NSW Clubs of the Year

These Sydney-based clubs have stood out for their strong membership growth, investment in facilities, innovative programs and commitment to delivering quality experiences for their members and guests. From elite competition to grassroots initiatives, each has played a key role in strengthening the game in their local area.

Metropolitan Club of the Year finalists









These regional clubs have been recognised for their tireless work in promoting golf in their communities, hosting major events, and providing welcoming and inclusive environments for players of all ages and abilities. They have helped ensure golf continues to thrive across the state.

Country Club of the Year finalists













NSW Golf Industry Awards: Golf NSW Facility of the Year

This diverse group reflects the changing face of golf in NSW. From high-tech indoor simulators to driving ranges and short courses, these facilities are breaking down barriers to entry, attracting new audiences and offering innovative ways to play and learn the game.

Facility of the Year finalists













NSW Golf Industry Awards: Golf NSW Volunteer of the Year

The game relies on passionate volunteers, and these five individuals have gone above and beyond. Whether through coaching juniors, coordinating competitions, maintaining facilities or mentoring fellow members, they have made invaluable contributions to their clubs and the wider golfing community.

Volunteer of the Year finalists

Jeffrey Fairbairn

Narelle Kriz

Ian Skinner

Mick Snell

Reidell Jeffs

A Services to Golf in NSW Award will also be presented on the night.

The NSW Golf Industry Awards are about more than just trophies. The night is an opportunity for the golf community to come together, recognise achievement, and celebrate the passion and dedication that drive the sport forward.

