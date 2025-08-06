Stars gear up for Queensland Strokeplay and Amateur Championships

06 Aug 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

The prestigious Queensland Strokeplay and Amateur Championships in City of Moreton Bay are just under a month away, and some of the Sunshine State's best talent have already made their intentions clear.

The men's stroke play is heading back to the stunning Bribie Island Golf Club, while the women's stroke play will be contested at the nearby Pacific Harbour Golf & Country Club.

Last year it was Queenslander Quinn Croker and South Australia's Raegan Denton who prevailed at the end of the week. With Croker now a member of the professional ranks, and Denton having international commitments, the door is open for two new champions.

On the men's side of the draw, Brisbane Golf Club member Chase Oberle is a standout name on the list of entries, after dominating his final year in the junior ranks.

Oberle successfully defended his Queensland Junior Amateur title this year and also hoisted the prestigious Keperra Bowl in trying conditions.

The 17-year-old made a run at the recent USWING MOJING Junior World Championships wearing the green and gold and will contest this championship fresh off a week with 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith as part of the major winner's scholarship program.

Fresh off her win at the NSW Junior Championship, Maroochy River Golf Club's Ionna Muir is one of the favourites in the women's field, alongside another Brisbane member in Hannah Reeves.

Both Muir and Reeves represented Queensland at this year's Australian Interstate Teams Matches, and Reeves spent much of the past summer rubbing shoulders with the professionals on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

City of Moreton Bay is proud to once again support the event and to host some of Australia's top amateur golfers.

Mayor Peter Flannery said hosting this prestigious event highlighted City of Moreton Bay's commitment to fostering sporting excellence and providing world-class facilities for athletes and the community.

“City of Moreton Bay provides the perfect backdrop for this competition, and we’re excited to share our city's hospitality with competitors, officials, and visitors from across Queensland and beyond," Mayor Flannery said.

“Hosting the Queensland Stroke Play and Amateur Championship is a tremendous opportunity for City of Moreton Bay, bringing economic benefits to local businesses, showcasing our sights to visitors and reinforcing our City's reputation as a premier sporting destination."

The 2025 Queensland Stroke Play and Amateur Championship will be played over 54-holes Stroke Play at Bribie Island Golf Club (men) and Pacific Harbour Golf & Country Club (women), from August 25 to August 27.

The Championship is an R&A World Amateur Ranking, Golf Australia National Order of Merit (Open Age) and Queensland State Order of Merit (Open Age) event.

The leading 16 men and 16 women after 54-holes Stroke Play will qualify for elimination Match Play, to be played from August 28 to August 29.