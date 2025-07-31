Star continues to rise for same old Grace

31 Jul 2025 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Golf Australia | Women and girls |

Grace Kim’s life changed forever when she authored one of the best finishes in major championship history to claim the Amundi Evian Championship just 17 days ago.

Despite what seems like a new version of her new full name “Major Champion Grace Kim”, added media commitments and eyeballs when going about her preparation for the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl, anyone who has ever encountered Kim will see a familiar Grace.

A fixture celebrating her fellow Australian LPGA Tour players’ success, and friendly to all and sundry, Kim’s rising star saw her join the like of Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and more up on stage for a press conference ahead of the year’s final major.

The 22-year-old’s honest and humorous answers to the media’s questions on everything from the Aussie contingent, to this week’s course, life away from golf and more showcasing the personality that is even better than the world class golf skills she possesses.

“I don't think it has changed all that much,” she said when asked how life has changed, perhaps understating what is to come professionally in the near future.

“Obviously people coming up to you and saying congratulations is really nice, but at the same time, when people put the two words major champion in front, it's still quite hard to believe.

“I mean, I'm still the same me. So nothing much has changed.”

That “same me” listed “doom scrolling”, which depending on who you ask is the unintentional extended consumption of social media content, “a lot of sleeping and eating” as her off course habits on Wednesday, when she displayed typical traits of a young Australian travelling through Europe.

The only difference being Kim is doing so for a job that this week involves playing golf against the world’s best players for an increased prize money total of US$9.75 million and winner’s cheque of $1,462,500.

“When I drove from Scotland after I missed the cut last week, I saw all the signs. It went from like English to – not in a rude way, but like gibberish kind of,” Kim said of her previous knowledge of Welsh culture.

“Just to make the road trip fun, we were just trying to say the words, and it was impossible. I saw a video of the girls trying to say the longest word in Welsh yesterday, and I'm glad I wasn't in that video.”

A video she was the feature star of was the reaction of her fellow Australian players to her play-off chip-in for birdie and eventual win in France a few weeks back. Vision Kim admits to watching on more than one occasion as she attempts to put into context what she has achieved.

That viral moment and notoriety coming with Instagram follows and messages from the likes of Greg Norman, while her mentor of sorts, Karrie Webb, “never jumped so high and screamed at the TV” as well as Facetiming the latest Australian major champion.

Support beyond the tight nit group of Australians on Tour, who total at nine this week, helping to make even the normally rival British fans keen on the crew that Kim now forms a major part of.

“Most countries are very jealous of our camaraderie and our friendship. That's very cool. I think that's the best answer you can get this week, so I'll take that,” she said when a member of the media recounted hearing a young girl telling her mother on course she wanted be Australian when she grew up.

“Being an Aussie is very cool, and being part of this friendship group is also cool as well. We get along well, we banter, and we don't take it to heart. I think that's why it's just that bonding is very strong.”

The strong bond no doubt on display again this week if it is to be a hat-trick of Australian wins at the women’s majors following Kim and Minjee Lee before her.

All four rounds of the AIG Women's Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.