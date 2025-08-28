Spring reopening for Links Kennedy Bay

28 Aug 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Links Kennedy Bay is set to officially reopen its full 18 holes in November after five years of redevelopment work.

Experienced golf club GM Jamie Brigden has been brought in to shepherd the development to its conclusion – and he says the revamped layout will be the closest thing in WA to the traditional links of Scotland and Ireland.

“It’s been a long time coming, but the wait will certainly be worth it,” Brigden told GolfWA. “It’s a magnificent design with huge, sloping greens, contoured fairways and more than 100 pot bunkers.

“The greens are absolutely pure, amongst the best in Australia, and we’re confident people will enjoy the experience when they come to play.”

Perth’s unusually inclement winter is the final obstacle to overcome to get the course in pristine condition ahead of the reopening, with the 1st and 9th fairways, and several green surrounds, in need of some prolonged sunshine to properly grow in.

That notwithstanding, Brigden believes the final product will be extremely well received by the golf community – both in WA and further afield.

“We’re making sure that the product we deliver matches visitor expectations and gives them great value for money,” he said. “We want Links Kennedy Bay to be considered a destination golf course for golfers from intrastate, interstate and overseas.

“I’m reasonably confident that it won’t be too long before we’re recognised as being one of the top 30 or so courses in Australia again.”

Photo: Jamie Brigden took over the Links Kennedy Bay Venue Manager role in July

Having spent more than 20 years as GM at Victorian clubs The Dunes, Curlewis and Eagle Ridge, Brigden knows a thing or two about successful infrastructure upgrades, but he says it’s important for Links Kennedy Bay to be recognised as a community hub as well as a great test of golf.

“We look forward to welcoming members of the community and showing them that Links Kennedy Bay is more than just a golf course,” he added. “If people haven’t been here for five or six years, they won’t recognise the place.

“The new clubhouse is a great venue and very family friendly. The restaurant is already a popular spot for locals and the kids’ playground is absolutely swarming at weekends.”

To widen its appeal even further, the club will open four padel courts ahead of the grand reopening, while there will be a renewed focus on attracting more women and juniors into golf through clinics on the driving range.

It is hoped that such initiatives will help drive membership growth, with Brigden targeting a 60% increase over the next two years.

“The members have been very patient throughout this redevelopment and we’re grateful for their on-going support,” he said.

“It will be so nice for them when we’re fully reopened and they’re able to play a full 18 instead of two rounds of nine. I think they’ll like what they see.”